Morgan Robinson knew from a young age she wanted to join the military.
"When she turned 21, she said, 'Mom, I gotta talk to ya.' And she told me then that she had joined," Debbie Robinson told "CBS Evening News" anchor and managing editor Norah O'Donnell.
Morgan had been in the Army National Guard for six years when she was sent on her first deployment to Kuwait in 2016.
"When she was in Kuwait, she was sexually assaulted and continually harassed by one of her superiors," Debbie said.
Morgan reported the assault but the response she received was "nothing," according to her mother.
"She got nothing," she said.
While on that same deployment, Morgan was sent to Afghanistan, where she was sexually assaulted again. Multiple fellow soldiers allegedly gang raped her.
Morgan was afraid to report what happened in Afghanistan, Debbie said.
"She was very scared," she said. "Because they threatened her, number one. And number two, she knew that it wouldn't go anywhere. Nothing happened in Kuwait with the sexual assault and the harassment, so why would they do something, you know, in Afghanistan?"
In April 2018, then-Secretary of Defense James Mattis said there was zero tolerance for sexual assault.
"While battlefield casualties are a reality of war, we will accept no casualties due to sexual assault in our military family," Mattis said.
Four months later, Morgan died by suicide.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/army-se...inson-suicide/
