MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje
Theelounge
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren (DATING)
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 02:19 #1
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.110
    14-10-2008

    Amnesty International ontmaskert hypocrisie Franse staat: vrijheid van meningsuiting?

    In Macron's France, Free Speech is Only for Some

    MARCO PEROLINI - NOV/13/2020
    Marco Perolini is the Europe researcher for Amnesty International

    The French government is not the champion of free speech that it likes to think it is. In 2019, a court convicted two men for 'contempt' after they burnt an effigy depicting President Macron during a peaceful protest. Parliament is currently discussing a new law that criminalizes the use of images of law enforcement officials on social media. It is hard to square this with the French authorities' vigorous defence of the right to depict the Prophet Mohammed in cartoons.

    Those who do not agree with publishing the Prophet-cartoons have the right to voice their concerns. The right to freedom of expression also protects the ability to criticize the choice to depict religions in ways that may be perceived as stereotypical or offensive. Being opposed to the cartoons does not make one a 'separatist', a bigot or an 'Islamist'.

    While the right to express opinion or views that may be perceived as offending religious beliefs is strenuously defended, Muslims' freedoms of expression and religion usually receive scant attention in France under the disguise of Republican universalism. In the name of secularism, or laïcité, Muslims in France cannot wear religious symbols or dress in schools or in public sector jobs.

    France's record on freedom of expression in other areas is just as bleak. Thousands of people are convicted every year for "contempt of public officials", a vaguely defined criminal offence that law enforcement and judicial authorities have applied in massive numbers to silence peaceful dissent. In June this year, the European Court of Human Rights found that the convictions of 11 activists in France for campaigning for a boycott of Israeli products violated their free speech.

    The murder of Samuel Paty has also prompted actions by the French authorities which recall the state of emergency that followed the 2015 Paris attacks. Beginning in 2015, parliament-approved exceptional measures under the state of emergency led to thousands of abusive and discriminatory raids and house arrest targeting Muslims.

    In a disturbing sign of history repeating itself, the French government is now in the process of dissolving organizations and closing mosques, on the basis of the ambiguous concept of 'radicalization.' Throughout the state of emergency, 'radicalization' was often used as a euphemism for "devout Muslim."

    Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of Interior, has also announced his intention to dissolve the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF), an organization that combats discrimination against Muslims. He has described the CCIF as "an enemy of the Republic" and a "back room of terrorism." The Minister has not produced any evidence that could substantiate his claims.

    A couple of days after the murder, Darmanin voiced his intention to expel 231 foreigners who were suspected of "radicalization" and threatening national security. The authorities then proceeded to carry out 16 expulsions to countries such as Algeria, Morocco, Russia and Tunisia where Amnesty International has documented the use of torture, particularly for persons labelled as threats to national security.

    The French Ministry of Education, meanwhile, has also engaged in a war against multiculturalism and critical race approaches. It has argued that attempts to tackle entrenched racism are based on ideas "imported from the U.S." and that they are a fertile ground for "separatism and extremism." But it is not extremist to note that Muslims and other minorities are victims of racism in France. It is factual, and to say so is a right protected by freedom of expression.

    The French government's rhetoric on free speech is not enough to conceal its own shameless hypocrisy. Freedom of expression means nothing unless it applies to everyone.

    Bron: https://www.newsweek.com/france-free...ession-1547310
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 02:25 #2
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.110
    14-10-2008

    Frankrijk: duizenden demonstranten onterecht gestraft voor en tijdens de coronacrisis

    Duizenden vreedzame demonstranten zijn in Frankrijk opgepakt tijdens de onderdrukking van protesten. De autoriteiten misbruiken wetgeving om vreedzame demonstranten te beboeten, willekeurig te arresteren en te vervolgen. Dat zegt Amnesty International in een nieuw rapport.

    Het rapport Arrested for protest: Weaponizing the law to crackdown on peaceful protesters in France toont aan dat het algemeen verbod op demonstraties dat Frankrijk tijdens de corona-lockdown invoerde, buitenproportioneel was. Met honderden onterechte boetes als gevolg. Het rapport toont ook dat al lang voor de pandemie, toen eind 2018 landelijke protesten uitbraken, onduidelijke wetgeving hierover ook werd ingezet tegen hulpverleners, journalisten en mensenrechtenwaarnemers.

    ‘Disproportionele beperkingen bij demonstraties door politie en justitie vinden in Frankrijk al langer plaats, ook al voor de lockdown. Als demonstranten gevangengenomen worden voor het oplaten van ballonnen of het omhooghouden van spandoeken, dan heeft dit een ontmoedigend effect op rechtmatig protest’, zegt Marco Perolini, onderzoeker Europa van Amnesty International.

    De afgelopen jaren neemt het aantal protestbewegingen in Frankrijk sterk toe. Denk aan de gele hesjes, protesten tegen klimaatverandering, demonstraties voor sociale rechtvaardigheid en anti-racismeprotesten na de dood van George Floyd in de Verenigde Staten.

    Onduidelijke wetten
    Tussen november 2018 en juli 2019 werden 11.203 gele hesjes-demonstranten in voorlopige hechtenis geplaatst. Zij werden gearresteerd en vervolgd voor feiten die niet strafbaar zouden moeten zijn. Feiten als ‘minachting van overheidsfunctionarissen’, ‘deelname aan een groep met het doel gewelddadige criminele feiten te plegen’ en ‘deelname aan een demonstratie zonder dat van te voren te melden’. In 2018 en 2019 werden meer dan 40.000 mensen veroordeeld op grond van onduidelijke wetgeving. Alleen al in 2019 werden 20.280 mensen veroordeeld wegens ‘belediging van overheidsfunctionarissen’. Daar staat een jaar gevangenisstraf of een boete van 15.000 euro op.


    Frédéric, een vakbondslid, werd de afgelopen twee jaar verschillende keren gearresteerd en vervolgd voor zijn vreedzame activiteiten. Hij kreeg vijf keer een boete voor wat de autoriteiten omschreven als ‘verboden protesten’.

    Brice, een journalist die in april 2019 aan het filmen was bij een gele hesjes-protest in Parijs, werd gearresteerd en 24 uur in voorlopige hechtenis gehouden. Hij werd aangeklaagd voor ‘geweld’, ‘het bedekken van zijn gezicht’ en ‘ het voorbereiden van geweld’. Hij zei tegen Amnesty International: ‘Ik vind het absurd dat de aanklager 3 maanden tegen mij eiste, als je bedenkt dat ik een journalist ben en er geen bewijs tegen mij was’. Uiteindelijk werd hij vrijgesproken.

    In Marseille werd een man die vloekte tegen een politieman omdat die op het punt stond een vrouw met een wapenstok te slaan, zelf geslagen. Hij werd 24 uur in voorlopige hechtenis gehouden en kreeg vervolgens een boete van 900 euro. Daarnaast moest hij 1000 euro schadevergoeding aan de agent betalen, terwijl actie tegen de agent uitbleef.

    Tegenstrijdige standpunten over gezichtsbedekking
    Omdat de politie steeds meer traangas en rubberkogels inzet, gingen demonstranten gezichtsmaskers, helmen en beschermende brillen gebruiken. Daarop werd op april 2019 een verbod op gezichtsbedenkende kleding ingevoerd, op straffe van 1 jaar cel en een boete tot 15.000 euro. Naar aanleiding van dit verbod werden tussen april en oktober 2019 210 mensen in voorlopige hechtenis geplaatst. In 2019 werden 41 demonstranten ervoor veroordeeld.

    Amnesty vindt dat de wet die het dragen van gezichtsbedekkende kleding verbiedt snel ingetrokken moet worden. Het bedekken van je gezicht is immers noodzakelijk in de strijd tegen corona.

    Ongekende aanval op de vrijheid van bijeenkomsten
    De arrestaties en vervolgingen in Frankrijk hebben een ontmoedigend effect gehad op gebruikmaking van het recht om in vrijheid bijeen te komen en te demonsteren. Veel door Amnesty geïnterviewden zeggen dat zij zich wel twee keer bedenken voor zij aan een demonstratie deelnemen, minder vaak aan demonstraties deelnemen of grote mensenmassa’s vermeden.

    ‘Het is ironisch dat een land dat zo’n lange traditie heeft van collectieve actie voor sociale verandering, iedere vorm van protest criminaliseert. Drie jaar nadat Emmanuel Macron een verkiezingsbelofte deed om het recht op vreedzame bijeenkomsten te beschermen, wordt het vreedzame protest aangevallen als nooit tevoren’, zegt Marco Perolini.

    ‘De wet gebruiken om demonstranten op de korrel te nemen mag dan minder zichtbaar zijn dan het gebruik van buitensporig geweld, het is niet minder schadelijk voor het recht op demonstratie. De Franse autoriteiten moeten stoppen met het criminaliseren van vreedzame demonstranten en alle wetten intrekken die het recht om in vrijheid bijeen te komen beperken.’

    https://www.amnesty.nl/actueel/frank...e-coronacrisis
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Vandaag 02:31 #3
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.110
    14-10-2008

    Hoe de Franse religie het land naar de verdoemenis brengt

    The moderate secularism that prevailed as recently as the 1970s has been replaced with something more like a civil religion.

    It’s a belief system that has its own priests (government ministers), its pontiff (the president of the republic), its acolytes (intellectuals) and its heretics (anyone who calls for a less antagonistic attitude toward Islam is rejected and branded an “Islamo-leftist”).

    One of the defining features of this new secularism is the promotion of religious blasphemy — and, in particular, its extreme expression in the form of caricatures like those of Mohammed.

    French secularists claim to be fighting for freedom of expression. As they do so, innocent people are dying, Muslims around the world are rejecting French values and boycotting the country’s products, and French Muslims are facing restrictions on their freedom of expression in the name of thwarting Islamist propaganda.

    France is paying a heavy price for its fundamentalist secularism, both inside and outside its own borders.

    Bron: https://www.1news.info/european-news...ularism-798875
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Vandaag 02:33 #4
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.110
    14-10-2008

    منظمة العفو الدولية تفضح ماكرون
    https://youtu.be/xVWLdXuR-AE

    فرنسا ليست نصيرة حرية التعبير كما تزعم
    https://www.amnesty.org/ar/latest/ne...it-says-it-is/
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »