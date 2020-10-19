MJA
  Vandaag 21:28
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    57
    19-10-2020

    Arabische Emiraten spreekt zijn steun uit voor Marokko.





    The UAE affirmed its solidarity and standing with the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco and supported the decision of the Moroccan monarch, King Mohammed VI to put an end to the illegal incursion into the Guergara buffer zone linking Morocco with Mauritania, with the aim of securing the natural flow of goods and people between the two countries

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its condemnation of the desperate and unacceptable provocations and practices that have taken place since last October 21, which constitute a flagrant violation of the concluded agreements and a real threat to the security and stability of the region.

    The UAE has renewed its continuous support to the Kingdom of Morocco in all measures it deems necessary to defend the safety and security of its territories and citizens.

    https://www.tellerreport.com/news/20...kcquVD2KP.html

    https://www.emaratalyoum.com/politic...1-13-1.1421692
  Vandaag 21:29
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    57
    19-10-2020

    Er bestaat geen kans dat die gene die gesteund wordt door UAE , ook maar iets islamitisch is. Alles behalve islamitisch.
