  Vandaag 19:46
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    19-10-2020

    Polisario verklaard oorlog aan Marokko.



    Morocco troops launch operation in Western Sahara border zone

    Rabat says it will ‘restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic’ between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania.

    The pro-independence Polisario Front declared a three-decade-old ceasefire in disputed Western Sahara was over after Morocco launched an operation to reopen the road to neighbouring Mauritania.

    Morocco said its troops have launched an operation in a no man’s land on the southern border of Western Sahara to end “provocations” by the Polisario Front.

    Rabat on Friday said its troops would “put a stop to the blockade” of trucks travelling between Moroccan-controlled areas of the disputed territory and neighbouring Mauritania, and “restore free circulation of civilian and commercial traffic”.

    The Polisario Front said on Friday that Morocco had broken their ceasefire and “ignited war”, but Rabat denied there had been any armed clashes between the sides and said the three-decade truce remained in place.

    The group on Monday had warned that it would regard a three-decade-old ceasefire with Morocco as over if Rabat moved troops or civilians into the buffer zone on the Mauritanian border.

    It warned that “the entry of any Moroccan military, security or civil entity” into the Guerguerat buffer zone “will be considered as a flagrant aggression to which the Sahrawi side will respond vigorously in self-defence and to defend its national sovereignty”.

    “This will also mean the end of the ceasefire and the beginning of a new war across the region,” the Polisario Front said.

    Guerguerat is located on the southern coast of the disputed Western Sahara, along the road leading to Mauritania, some 380km (235 miles) north of Nouakchott, a buffer zone patrolled by a United Nations’ peacekeeping force.

    “The Sahrawi government also holds the United Nations and the Security Council in particular responsible for the safety and security of Sahrawi civilians,” the Polisario statement added.

    Last week, around 200 Moroccan truck drivers appealed to Moroccan and Mauritanian authorities for help, saying they were stranded on the Mauritanian side of the border near Guerguerat.

    In a statement carried by the Mauritanian news agency Alwiam, the produce truck drivers said they were returning from Mauritania and sub-Saharan Africa but “militias affiliated with separatists” had stopped them from crossing.

    In recent weeks, Moroccan media outlets said Sahrawi separatists had set up ro*******s and stopped passage across the border. Al Jazeera could not independently verify the reports.

    The UN also cited isolated incidents at Guerguerat in a recent report.

    Riccardo Fabiani of the International Crisis Group told Al Jazeera from Lisbon that the latest flare up could be a “potential breaking point” that could have major repercussions.

    “It is very important to understand in the the next hours and days what the Polisario group is willing to do – if they are willing to escalate even further, their and actions and initiatives, and how foreign actors can step in and help mediate,” he added.

    Fabiani said the United Nations had been “quiet negligent” towards this issue, citing the lack of a UN special envoy for the past few months “to try and mediate between the two sides”.

    UN chief Antonio Guterres expressed “grave concern” on Friday over the situation in Western Sahara.

    “In recent days, the United Nations, including the Secretary-General, has been involved in multiple initiatives to avoid an escalation of the situation in the Buffer Strip in the Guerguerat area and to warn against violations of the ceasefire and the serious consequences of any changes to the status quo,” said spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

    “The Secretary-General regrets that these efforts have proved unsuccessful and expresses grave concern regarding the possible consequences of the latest developments,” he added.

    Algeria on Friday “strongly” condemned “serious violations” of the ceasefire in Western Sahara, calling for the “immediate cessation” of military operations.

    “Algeria calls on both parties, the Kingdom of Morocco and the Polisario Front, to show a sense of responsibility and restraint,” the foreign ministry of Algeria, which backs the Polisario pro-independence movement, said in a statement.
    What is the conflict about?

    Western Sahara, a vast swath of desert on Africa’s Atlantic coast, is a disputed former Spanish colony.

    Rabat controls 80 percent of the territory, including its phosphate deposits and its fishing waters.

    Morocco, which maintains that Western Sahara is an integral part of the kingdom, has offered autonomy but insists it will retain sovereignty.

    The Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which fought a war for independence from 1975 to 1991, demands a referendum on self-determination.

    The two sides signed a ceasefire in September 1991 under the aegis of the UN after 16 years of war, but the planned referendum has been repeatedly postponed due to a dispute between Rabat and the Polisario over the composition of the electorate and the status of the territory.

    Negotiations on Western Sahara involving Morocco, the Polisario, Algeria and Mauritania have remained suspended for several months.

    https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/...ra-border-zone
  Vandaag 19:50
    19TANGER77
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.821
    16-08-2016

    Het erge van alles is is dat we allemaal müsli meen zijn!!! Ipv dat de miskomen alle rijkdommen in onze gebieden verdelen onder elkaar .

    Alle rijkdommen verdelen Indonesië tot aan de kaatste moslim land .
  Vandaag 19:58
    33875
    888888
    Reacties
    25.489
    18-02-2007

    MVC Premium MVC Premium

    Four Seasons Total Landscaping

  Vandaag 20:13
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    19-10-2020

    Marokkaanse leger gebruikt meervoudige raketwerper tegen Polisario:

    https://twitter.com/temmuz1919/statu...24416380956673
  Vandaag 20:17
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    19-10-2020

    Citaat Geplaatst door 19TANGER77 Bekijk reactie
    Het erge van alles is is dat we allemaal müsli meen zijn!!! Ipv dat de miskomen alle rijkdommen in onze gebieden verdelen onder elkaar .

    Alle rijkdommen verdelen Indonesië tot aan de kaatste moslim land .
    Het regime in Marokko is onder Franse koloniale bestuur. Daarom weet ik niet wat ik hiervan moet vinden. Er is niks islamitisch aan een land die door Frankrijk bestuurd wordt.
  Vandaag 20:23
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    19-10-2020

    Morocco regains control of border crossing with Mauritania, secures area

    Morocco acted firmly in line with Royal guidelines to clear Guerguarat from the Polisario bandits who have been blocking commercial and passenger traffic since October 21 and secure the area.

    King Mohammed VI, supreme commander of the Royal Armed Forces, has made it clear in a speech on the occasion of the Green March anniversary that Morocco will not accept the blockade of the road and will act firmly to defend its territories.

    “Guerguarat crossing between Morocco and Mauritania is now completely secured through the setting up of a security cordon by the Royal Armed Forces (FAR), pursuant to the high instructions of H.M. King Mohammed VI, Supreme Commander and Chief of FAR General Staff,” said on Friday afternoon the FAR General Staff in a statement, indicating that an operation was conducted on November 13, 2020, “according to clear rules of engagement prescribing to avoid any contact with civilians.”

    During this operation, the armed polisario militia opened fire on the Royal Armed Forces, who fired back and forced the militiamen to flee, the statement said.



    There has been no human damage and the Polisario bandits run away as soon as the Moroccan army intervened to build sand barriers to prevent the Polisario and their supporters from returning to the area.

    After the intervention of the Royal Armed Forces, “the polisario militiamen voluntarily set fire to the tent camp they had established and fled in Jeeps and trucks towards the East and South, under the eyes of MINURSO observers,” the statement said.



    “The passage of Guerguarat is now completely secured by the setting up of a security cordon, ensuring the flow of goods and people through the crossing between the two border posts,” the statement added.

    In a statement issued earlier Friday, the army made it clear that it intervened to restore traffic and that it does not aim at attacking civilians but retains the right to use arms for legitimate self-defense.

    The Polisario in a new provocation declared war and the end of the ceasefire agreement which in fact it had flouted in Guerguarat since 2016.

    Morocco gave ample time to the UN and the MINURSO to clear the area where Polisario members practiced banditry and blocked Morocco’s access to West Africa.

    The Polisario and its militias, which entered the area since October 21, 2020, carried out acts of banditry there, blocked the movement of people and goods on this road, and continually harassed the military observers of the MINURSO, Morocco’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

    After the Polisario refused the calls by the UN to leave the passage, Morocco decided to act in line with international law and its responsibilities, reads the foreign ministry statement.

    The “Polisario” alone assumes full responsibility and the full repercussions of these acts, the ministry said.

    https://northafricapost.com/45186-mo...ures-area.html
