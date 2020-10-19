MJA
    patatmetmayobom
    19-10-2020

    Armenië moet 50 miljard dollar compensatie betalen aan Azerbaijan.

    Pashinyan's weakness to cost Armenia $50 billion in compensation to Azerbaijan



    By signing the trilateral agreement, Armenia not only lost territory but also pledged to pay more than $50 billion in compensation, Armenian Prosecutor General Gevork Kostanyan said.

    "Future generations will also have to pay this compensation. If we do not provide a legal response in time, the shameful document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will lead to serious financial problems for us and for future generations," News.am cited him as saying.

    On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed. Aghdam region will be returned to Azerbaijan before November 20, Kelbajar region - before November 15, Lachin region - before December 1.

    https://vestnikkavkaza.net/news/Pash...zerbaijan.html
    Uitroepteken
    14-07-2019

    " 50 miljard dollar"




    Wat een dom verzoek en een dom bedrag...

    Dat bedrag heeft heel Armenië geen eens. Ze zijn bankroet als ze dat moeten betalen...

    Weer goed nagedacht jongens...
    patatmetmayobom
    19-10-2020

    Armenian economy: $13.444 billion (nominal, 2019 est.)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economy_of_Armenia


    Ik denk dat ze pas na ruim 100 jaar dat schuld hebben afgelost. Stel ze zouden ieder jaar 500 miljoen dollar betalen , dan ben je na 100 jaar klaar , als Azerbaijan geen rente eroverheen pakt.

    Stel ze betalen 2 miljard dollar per jaar zijn ze binnen 25 jaar klaar met aftikken. Dit betekend wel 25 jaar lang gordel-strak voor de armenen en dus minder brood op tafel voor een lange termijn.
