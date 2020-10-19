Armenië moet 50 miljard dollar compensatie betalen aan Azerbaijan.

By signing the trilateral agreement, Armenia not only lost territory but also pledged to pay more than $50 billion in compensation, Armenian Prosecutor General Gevork Kostanyan said."Future generations will also have to pay this compensation. If we do not provide a legal response in time, the shameful document signed by Nikol Pashinyan will lead to serious financial problems for us and for future generations," News.am cited him as saying.On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed. Aghdam region will be returned to Azerbaijan before November 20, Kelbajar region - before November 15, Lachin region - before December 1.