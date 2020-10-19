Armenen: Onze toekomst is in gevaar. Onze toekomst is niets anders dan oorlog.

The Karabakh agreement will give not a future but a war in the future - Vardan Voskanyan
"All of us are persuaded that the Karabakh armistice will give us a future. That is not the case, as the deal will give us a war in the future but not a future," member of Homeland party, expert in Iranian studies Vardan Voskanyan stated during the opposition rally at Liberty Square in Yerevan.
In his words, the treacherous provisions of the agremeent imply a war.
"The road stretching from Nakhijevan to the so-called Azerbaijan will be the beginning of the collapse of our country, as it would cut one of the vital veins of our homeland, the border with Iran. Turks are expected to cross through that road. We all should reject this treacherous document, and the person who signed it should not have a future in our country," Voskanyan said.
The speaker added that everyone standing at the square did their utmost for the victory, yet the signature put on the document imposed a disgraceful defeat upon all.
"We have one common goal, a national goal, to get the maximum out of that shameful document and that is possible," Voskanyan said.
https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020...kXx_rSYiLSLK7Y