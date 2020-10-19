MJA
  Vandaag 18:18 #1
    patatmetmayobom
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    42
    19-10-2020

    Saudi Arabië verteld aan Europa: Moslimbroeders zijn terroristen.

    Saudi Arabia tells Europe: The Muslim Brotherhood is a threat to Islam



    Analysts say the Council of Senior Scholars’ message means Saudi Arabia will not change policy on the Brotherhood following Biden’s victory in the US.

    RIYADH –The International Organisation of the Muslim Brotherhood has clashed with the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars, describing it as a sycophant body, after the Council declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation that does not represent the way of Islam and warned against its agenda.

    Leading Brotherhood activists heaped insults and sarcasm on the Council. Tawakkol Karman described its scholars as sycophants and boot-lickers, while Mohamed al-Mukhtar al-Shanqeeti–a pro-Brotherhood researcher at Qatar Foundation in Doha – called the Council’s statement about the Brotherhood “just a media firecracker.”

    The Council of Senior Scholars issued a strongly-worded statement against the Muslim Brotherhood, considering it a “deviant group” which gave birth “to extremist terrorist groups that wreaked havoc on the country and the people.”

    The statement coincided with a European campaign targeting the wheels and cogs of the Muslim Brotherhood in Europe, amid an awakening in a number of European countries to the strategic danger posed by the group’s ideology and methods based on luring young people and feeding them anti-Western society notions leading to the building of isolated Islamic communities within these societies, communities that hate others, in addition to inciting them to target these societies and target their values.

    Analysts said that the statement of the Saudi Council of Senior Scholars contains a clear message to Europe that the Brotherhood does not represent Islam, and that its threat to Islam is the same one that threatens Europe, resulting from the latter’s embrace of the group for decades and allowing it to control the mosques of the Muslim communities, their religious centres and their charitable activities.

    The analysts said the Council’s statement amounted practically to the Saudi kingdom washing its hands of the extremist group and denies it any religious cover, which in turn would allow the European states to go after it and dismantle its branches and networks in Europe.

    The Council’s statement coincided with the holding of a European summit that brought together France, Germany and Austria to set the basic mechanisms and rules for expanding the tasks of combating extremism and extremists, as part of measures aimed primarily at besieging political Islam organisations.

    Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, Saudi Minister of Islamic Affairs, Advocacy and Guidance, wrote on Twitter, “I have been warning against the terrorist group of the Muslim Brotherhood for over twenty years, fearing for our religion, our country, our citizens and all Muslims as a whole, and I have received from them and their brainwashed victims more than my share of harm to my person, my honour and my possessions, but I resisted and persevered… and now, after this healing statement, no one can claim ignorance as an excuse.”

    Followers of Saudi affairs did not rule out that the statement of the Council of Senior Scholars was a response to the Muslim Brotherhood’s exaggerated enthusiasm over Joe Biden’s victory in the US presidential elections and its probable negative impact on Saudi-American relations.

    These observers pointed out that, behind the Council’s statement, there is a Saudi message saying that the Brotherhood’s rush to welcome and embrace Biden and its attempts to win his sympathy while inciting against important countries in the region will not change Saudi Arabia’s steadfast position of considering the group a terrorist organisation and a real incubator for all militant groups.

    The statement shows that there is a conviction in the Kingdom that the Brotherhood – and behind it its networks of influence that have not yet been completely dismantled – is the main enemy of the reform path adopted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, through unrelenting smear campaigns on social media sites that rely on peddling and spreading rumours, with the intent of trying to show that the bold reforms introduced are inconsistent with the Saudi national identity and the Kingdom’s role as a spiritual and political centre in the leadership of the Islamic world.

    Yemeni activists urged Saudi Arabia on social media to expand its anti-Muslim Brotherhood stance to include the Brotherhood’s Yemeni branch, the Islah Party. It has become clear that this party is serving Qatari and Turkish agendas at the expense of the Kingdom’s efforts to secure the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement.

    Activists said the plans of the Brotherhood’s Islah Party show that it has become a card in Turkey’s hand, and that it is paving the way for it to obtain vital sites in Yemen. They noted that prominent party leaders have become based in Turkey from which they keep launching media attacks on the countries of the Arab coalition in support of legitimacy in Yemen. They also pointed out that Saudi Arabia, too, is hosting other Brotherhood leaders and giving them the means to play an influential role in the “Yemeni legitimacy” camp.

    In March 2014, the Saudi Ministry of Interior declared the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation. Three years later, in June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt issued a joint statement in which they listed 59 individuals, including prominent Muslim Brotherhood figures, and 12 charities of various nationalities as terrorists.

    In March 2018, Prince Muhammad bin Salman described the Muslim Brotherhood as an “incubator for terrorists,” and attacked the group in a television interview on the American CBS television network, pledging to “eradicate the Muslim Brotherhood members” from Saudi schools in a short time.

    https://thearabweekly.com/saudi-arab...d-threat-islam
  Vandaag 18:20 #2
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.082
    14-10-2008

    Palace Scholars for Dollars
  Vandaag 18:20 #3
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.082
    14-10-2008

    Saoedi-Arabië voert oorlog tegen moslims in Europa

    De Oostenrijkse regering geleid door de extreemrechtse bondskanselier Sebastian Kurz (34) buit de aanslag van begin november in Wenen uit om moslims in het land te onderdrukken. Net als de president van Frankrijk, Emmanuel Macron, gaat hij een oorlog voeren tegen ‘politieke Islam’.

    Eerder had Macron aangegeven dat de Islam wereldwijd in crisis is. Nadat er een grootschalige moslimboycot van Frankrijk werd afgekondigd door moslimbevolkingen (en niet regeringen), ging Macron via een exclusief interview met Al-Jazeera aangeven dat hij niets tegen de Islam en moslims heeft en geprobeerd om de schade die hij heeft aangericht met zijn roekeloze prietpraatjes te beperken. Nu heeft hij het zogenaamd over de ‘politieke Islam’, maar moslims weten wel beter: Macron voert een oorlog tegen de Islam. En zijn Oostenrijkse collega volgt hem.

    Met andere woorden, de oorlog tegen het terrorisme wordt uitgebreid naar moslims die niets met terrorisme te maken hebben, maar bijvoorbeeld politiek actief zijn of activisten die islamofobische incidenten in het land bijhouden en slachtoffers bijstaan. Er wordt bewust voor een vaag begrip als ‘politieke Islam’ gekozen zodat de staat eenieder die hen niet bevalt, en die ze niet eerder konden aanpakken omdat ze niets met terrorisme te maken hebben, alsnog het leven zuur kunnen maken.

    Zo is in Frankrijk de islamitische liefdadigheidsinstelling en mensenrechtenorganisatie Baraka City, die vanuit Frankrijk in 26 landen werkt en 2 miljoen mensen die in armoede verkeren helpen, ontbonden. Ondanks het feit dat er uit onderzoeken die drie jaar lang hebben geduurd geen enkel strafbaar feit naar voren is gekomen.

    Deze oorlog tegen de ‘politieke Islam’ wordt in samenwerking met dictaturen in het Midden-Oosten gevoerd. Saoedi-Arabië heeft deze week nogmaals benadrukt dat de Moslimbroederschap een ‘terroristische organisatie’ is. Terwijl de Moslimbroederschap vooral een politieke organisatie is die politiek actief zijn in meerdere landen en geweld hebben afgezworen (op Hamas na). Hun critici vinden hen juist ‘te soft’ en roepen hen op om op z’n minst zichzelf te verdedigen wanneer ze afgeslacht worden als makke lammetjes zoals gebeurde op het Rabaa-plein in Egypte.

    De Moslimbroederschap werden pas als een terroristische organisatie bestempeld nadat de massamoordenaar en dictator Abdel-Fatah al-Sisi via een staatsgreep de eerste democratische president van Egypte, en lid van Moslimbroederschap, Mohammed Morsi, ten val had gebracht. Het was een bloedige staatsgreep, meer dan duizend Moslimbroederschap-demonstranten werden op 14 augustus 2013 op straat afgeslacht door de soldaten van Sisi. Dit staat nu bekend als de ‘Rabaa massacre’.

    Vervolgens gingen enkele dictaturen in de Golf-regio, waaronder Saoedi-Arabië en de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten hen ook als een terroristische organisatie bestempelen, omdat deze twee landen ook medeverantwoordelijk waren voor de staatsgreep in Egypte en Sisi hadden gefinancierd. Deze twee staten zijn bang dat de Moslimbroederschap ook in hun landen aan de macht komt en een einde maakt aan hun dictaturen, en daarom willen ze ‘preventief’ hun vijanden uitschakelen.

    We hebben al gezien dat de Verenigde Arabische Emiraten zich openlijk achter islamofoob Macron schaart. Een staatsgreep in Egypte financieren was niet genoeg voor hen. Nu willen ze ook dat Europese landen hun moslimbevolkingen de mond gaan snoeren, want moslims in Europa die tot voor kort vrijelijk hun mening konden uiten over de Arabische dictaturen, in tegenstelling tot de moslims die in het Midden-Oosten creperen onder hun dictaturen, vormen al een lange tijd een doorn in hun oog.

    Frankrijk schept graag op over hun zogenaamde ‘vrijheid van meningsuiting’, maar uit hun daden blijkt dat deze vrijheden niet gelden voor moslims. De enige moslims die zij tolereren in de praktijk zijn moslims die hun religie zo goed als volledig opgeven en gaan roleplayen als moslims terwijl ze niet-moslims zijn geworden volgens de Koran en Soennah. Alleen in naam blijven zij nog moslims, zodat Frankrijk mooi weer kan spelen voor de buitenwereld: “wij hebben ook moslimburgers” en “vrijheid van godsdienst”, maar wie beter kijkt ziet dat de Islam volledig onderdrukt wordt in Frankrijk.

    Er bestaat geen vrijheid van meningsuiting en vrijheid van godsdienst voor de Islam, omdat deze religie maar blijft doorgroeien ondanks alle oorlogen die Frankrijk heeft gevoerd in binnen- en buitenland, vanaf de eerste kruistochten tot en met vandaag de dag in 2020.

    De Islam is de laatst overgebleven ideologie die niet alleen kan concurreren met waar Frankrijk claimt voor te staan (want in de praktijk valt het vies tegen met hun zogenaamde rechten zoals hiervoor is gebleken), maar zelfs beter is. De Islam is niet in crisis. Frankrijk is een land in crisis, een voormalige supermacht in verval. Alleen de Islam kan hun verval stoppen, maar aangezien zij de Islam juist bestrijden, dan kunnen we concluderen dat zij gedoemd zijn om te mislukken.

    In Oostenrijk willen ze inmiddels zelfs moslims levenslang gaan opsluiten vanwege “extremistische ideeën”. De Oostenrijkse bondskanselier Sebastian Kurz rept natuurlijk met geen woord over zijn geestverwanten, de racistische witte supremacisten en hun extremistische ideeën. Kurz sloopt eigenhandig de rechtsstaat, en bewijst nogmaals dat de witte supremacisten het werkelijke gevaar vormen.
  Vandaag 18:22 #4
    Uitroepteken
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.061
    14-07-2019

    Saudi Arabië verteld aan Europa: Moslimbroeders zijn terroristen.


    Dit is allemaal geen nieuws.

    Dit is al jaren lang bekend.

    De moslimbroederschap zijn al jaren lang een internationaal erkende terreurgroep.
  Vandaag 18:42 #5
    MIT361
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.331
    05-01-2020

    wanhoopskreet van deze djasous om alle zionisten achter zich te krijgen als beveiliging..

    Allah heeft hele andere plannen met deze verrader
    Ottomaanse Sultan Abdul Hamid Han - theodore herlz de stichter van zionisme
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YUPcDiwh3oM
  Vandaag 19:00 #6
    Uitroepteken
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.061
    14-07-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door MIT361 Bekijk reactie
    wanhoopskreet van deze djasous om alle zionisten achter zich te krijgen als beveiliging..

    Allah heeft hele andere plannen met deze verrader

    "They have the dollar, we have Allah"

    Duidelijk dat Erdogan beide niet heeft.
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/art...c-enemies.html

    En sinds die vreemde dollar Allah opmerking.
    Zijn Turken nog alleen maar armer geworden.
    Daarna zijn ook de groente en fruit punten gekomen in Turkije.
    Om de arme mensen te voorzien.
  Vandaag 19:03 #7
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.082
    14-10-2008

  Vandaag 19:28 #8
    Uitroepteken
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.061
    14-07-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Crescent Bekijk reactie



    Iemand die alleen denkt dat wat de Amerikanen doen en vinden telt in de wereld...

    Wat een afgang voor je. Zeker voor jou!

    Zoek maar eens... Wellicht kun je iets vinden. En leer je nog eens wat.
    Als je er niet uitkomt, mag je me wel om hulp vragen.
    Ik ben nooit de beroerdste om minder weldenkende te helpen.
  Vandaag 19:31 #9
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.082
    14-10-2008

    Citaat Geplaatst door Uitroepteken Bekijk reactie


    Iemand die alleen denkt dat wat de Amerikanen doen en vinden telt in de wereld...

    Wat een afgang voor je. Zeker voor jou!

    Zoek maar eens... Wellicht kun je iets vinden. En leer je nog eens wat.
    Als je er niet uitkomt, mag je me wel om hulp vragen.
    Ik ben nooit de beroerdste om minder weldenkende te helpen.
    Waaaaaaat
  Vandaag 19:39 #10
    DEMO
    MVC Premium
    Reacties
    25.705
    20-05-2006

    MVC Premium MVC Premium
    toen morsi tijdens zijn bezoek aan saoedi arabië naar voren is geschoven om het gebed in de Masjid an-Nabawi te leiden waren de moslimbroederschap geen terroristen,maar nu wel volgens deze hyena.

    "Wie voor slavernij kiest, zal de afwezigheid van vrijheid niet voelen"
  Vandaag 19:42 #11
    Uitroepteken
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.061
    14-07-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Crescent Bekijk reactie
    Waaaaaaat

    Vraagtekens...
    Zou dat nu betekenen dat je mij iets vraagt?
  Vandaag 19:43 #12
    Uitroepteken
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.061
    14-07-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door DEMO Bekijk reactie
    toen morsi tijdens zijn bezoek aan saoedi arabië naar voren is geschoven om het gebed in de Masjid an-Nabawi te leiden waren de moslimbroederschap geen terroristen,maar nu wel volgens deze hyena.

    Ja...
    En toen Mohammed de profeet nog leefde waren Abu Baker en Ali ook nog beste vrienden...

    Zaken veranderen wel eens...


    Blijkbaar heb jij moeite met dat te begrijpen.
