  Vandaag 21:04 #1
    sony
    Reacties
    0
    08-11-2020

    Gentle_Woman.

    Niks meer te zeggen? Het baart me echt zorgen hoe jij dingen goed praat en vrouwen zowat wil duwen in een onnatuurlijke rol onder het mom van ‘Islaam’

    er is niks islamitisch aan internet dating of mannen zomaar benaderen.

    Hints geven trouwens ook niet..dan kun je beter een mannelijke mahram op hem afsturen.

    We moeten niet onze begeertes en zonden mixen met de richtlijnen van onze Deen.

    Waar ik ook niet tegen kan is hoe vrouwen alles geloven wat uit de mond van een man komt. Ja, ook in het huwelijk maken mannen vrouwen van alles wijs.

    Dat is niet eens slecht want dat zorgt ervoor dat een vrouw zich goed voelt. Ik doei niet op slechte leugens..

    Maar je moet contact met realiteit niet verliezen sha vrouw.

    Mannen zijn niet te verlegen om voor hun doel te gaan. Als ze een vrouw willen GAAN ZE DAARVOOR.

    Vrouwen horen hun waarde te kennen, wij doen geen moeite voor mannen voor het huwelijk.
  Vandaag 21:12 #2
    Gentle_Woman
    Living Life
    Reacties
    3.987
    25-01-2005

    Lees dit

    Narrated Thabit Al-Banani:

    I was with Anas while his daughter was present with him. Anas said, "A woman came to Allah's Apostle and presented herself to him, saying, 'O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ), have you any need for me (i.e. would you like to marry me)?' "Thereupon Anas's daughter said, "What a shameless lady she was ! Shame! Shame!" Anas said, "She was better than you; she had a liking for the Prophet (ﷺ) so she presented herself for marriage to him." (Sahih al-Bukhari 5120)

    Narrated Sahl bin Sa`d:

    A woman presented herself to the Prophet (for marriage). A man said to him, "O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ)! (If you are not in need of her) marry her to me." The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "What have you got?" The man said, "I have nothing." The Prophet (ﷺ) said (to him), "Go and search for something) even if it were an iron ring." The man went and returned saying, "No, I have not found anything, not even an iron ring; but this is my (Izar) waist sheet, and half of it is for her." He had no Rida' (upper garment). The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "What will she do with your waist sheet? If you wear it, she will have nothing over her; and if she wears it, you will have nothing over you." So the man sat down and when he had sat a long time, he got up (to leave). When the Prophet (ﷺ) saw him (leaving), he called him back, or the man was called (for him), and he said to the man, "How much of the Qur'an do you know (by heart)?" The man replied I know such Sura and such Sura (by heart)," naming the Suras The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "I have married her to you for what you know of the Qur'an ." (Sahih al-Bukhari 5121)

    Narrated Hisham's father:

    Khaula bint Hakim was one of those ladies who presented themselves to the Prophet (ﷺ) for marriage. `Aisha said, "Doesn't a lady feel ashamed for presenting herself to a man?" But when the Verse: "(O Muhammad) You may postpone (the turn of) any of them (your wives) that you please,' (33.51) was revealed, " `Aisha said, 'O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ)! I do not see, but, that your Lord hurries in pleasing you.' " (Sahih al-Bukhari 5113)


    @Aflate: heb jouw quote gestolen, als je verder zou willen toelichten: graag!
  Vandaag 21:15 #3
    Zandkoningin
    From the South
    Reacties
    352
    06-09-2020

    Sony wat is er islamitisch aan uw adviezen waarbij vrouwen zich leuk moeten kleden/optutten en zich in netwerken moeten mengen waar bepaalde mannen zich bevinden?
