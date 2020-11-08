Gentle_Woman.

---Narrated Thabit Al-Banani:I was with Anas while his daughter was present with him. Anas said, "A woman came to Allah's Apostle and presented herself to him, saying, 'O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ), have you any need for me (i.e. would you like to marry me)?' "Thereupon Anas's daughter said, "What a shameless lady she was ! Shame! Shame!" Anas said, "She was better than you; she had a liking for the Prophet (ﷺ) so she presented herself for marriage to him." (Sahih al-Bukhari 5120)Narrated Sahl bin Sa`d:A woman presented herself to the Prophet (for marriage). A man said to him, "O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ)! (If you are not in need of her) marry her to me." The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "What have you got?" The man said, "I have nothing." The Prophet (ﷺ) said (to him), "Go and search for something) even if it were an iron ring." The man went and returned saying, "No, I have not found anything, not even an iron ring; but this is my (Izar) waist sheet, and half of it is for her." He had no Rida' (upper garment). The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "What will she do with your waist sheet? If you wear it, she will have nothing over her; and if she wears it, you will have nothing over you." So the man sat down and when he had sat a long time, he got up (to leave). When the Prophet (ﷺ) saw him (leaving), he called him back, or the man was called (for him), and he said to the man, "How much of the Qur'an do you know (by heart)?" The man replied I know such Sura and such Sura (by heart)," naming the Suras The Prophet (ﷺ) said, "I have married her to you for what you know of the Qur'an ." (Sahih al-Bukhari 5121)Narrated Hisham's father:Khaula bint Hakim was one of those ladies who presented themselves to the Prophet (ﷺ) for marriage. `Aisha said, "Doesn't a lady feel ashamed for presenting herself to a man?" But when the Verse: "(O Muhammad) You may postpone (the turn of) any of them (your wives) that you please,' (33.51) was revealed, " `Aisha said, 'O Allah's Messenger (ﷺ)! I do not see, but, that your Lord hurries in pleasing you.' " (Sahih al-Bukhari 5113)