    Erdogan: Turkije en Rusland gaan gezamenlijk een militaire centrum openen in Karabakh



    Erdogan says Turkey, Russia sign deal on Karabakh ceasefire monitoring

    ANKARA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Turkey and Russia signed an agreement establishing a joint centre to monitor the ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday morning and the two countries will work together there, said Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

    Erdogan’s comments, in a speech to deputies from his ruling AK Party in parliament, came after Russian peacekeeping troops deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday under a deal that halted six weeks of fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

    https://uk.reuters.com/article/armen...-idUKA4N2FR016
