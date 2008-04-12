MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje
Theelounge
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren (DATING)
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 16:04 #1
    Maquis
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    5.176
    12-09-2017

    Wat dacht die vrouw wel?

    Khatera, 33, an Afghan police woman who was blinded after an attack in Ghazni province, speaks during an interview in Kabul. Mohammad Ismail/Reuters


    An Afghan woman’s father was so opposed to her landing a job with the police that he tipped off a group of savages who shot her and stabbed her in the eyes, according to a report.

    “I asked the doctors why I can’t see anything? They told me that my eyes are still bandaged because of the wounds. But at that moment, I knew my eyes had been taken from me,” Khatera told Reuters.

    The 33-year-old woman, who only uses one name, and authorities blamed the horrific attack on Taliban militants, who have denied involvement, the news outlet reported.

    “I wish I had served in police at least a year. If this had happened to me after that, it would have been less painful. It happened too soon … I only got to work and live my dream for three months,” said Khatera, who served as an officer in the Ghazni police crime branch.

    As a child, Khatera dreamed of working outside the home — and after years of trying in vain to convince her father, she got the support she craved from her husband.

    “Many times, as I went to duty, I saw my father following me … he started contacting the Taliban in the nearby area and asked them to prevent me from going to my job,” she told Reuters.

    She said her father provided the Taliban with a copy of her ID card and that he had called her the day she was attacked to ask for her location.
    Enlarge Image
    Khatera
    KhateraMohammad Ismail/Reuters

    A police spokesman confirmed they believed the Taliban were behind the attack and that Khatera’s father had been arrested.

    A Taliban spokesman told Reuters the group was aware of the case, but that they were not involved in what they deemed to be a family matter.

    Khatera and her family — including five kids — are now hiding out in Kabul, where she has cut off contact with her extended family, including her mother, who blames her for her father’s arrest.

    “If it is possible, I get back my eyesight, I will resume my job and serve in the police again,” she said. “But the main reason is my passion to do a job outside the home.”

    Her attack is indicative of a growing trend of an often violent backlash against women taking jobs, especially in public roles, according to human rights activists.

    The activists believe the country’s conservative social norms and an emboldened Taliban gaining influence while the US withdraws its troops is driving the escalation.
    Enlarge Image
    Khatera
    KhateraMohammad Ismail/Reuters

    The Taliban have recently said they will respect women’s rights under Sharia law, though many educated women have expressed their doubts.

    “Though the situation for Afghan women in public roles has always been perilous, the recent spike in violence across the country has made matters even worse,” Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s Afghanistan campaigner, told Reuters.

    “The great strides made on women’s rights in Afghanistan over more than a decade must not become a casualty of any peace deal with the Taliban,” she added.










    https://nypost.com/2020/11/10/afghan...ng-job-as-cop/
    "Als we ongelimiteerd tolerant zijn, zelfs tegen hen die zelf intolerant zijn, als we niet bereid zijn een tolerante samenleving te verdedigen tegen de aanvallen van de intolerante medemens, dan zal de tolerante mens ten gronde gaan, en met hem de tolerantie."
    K. Popper
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 16:09 #2
    RedBull
    سيف الدين
    Reacties
    419
    08-10-2020

    Je ontloopt een vraag.

    Citaat Geplaatst door Maquis Bekijk reactie
    Na al die jaren van aanslagen moeten zij nog bij elkaar komen om te bedenken wat te doen?

    Regeren was toch vooruitzien?

    Altijd weer te laf om in te grijpen, wegkijken en hopen dat het overgaat.

    Ze dronken een glas, deden een plas en lieten alles zoals het was.
    Citaat Geplaatst door RedBull Bekijk reactie
    Wat is dan volgens jouw de oplossing?

    Ik ben benieuwd wat je te bieden hebt. En aub, wees gewoon eerlijk en ga niet in halve bewoordingen zeggen wat je wilt.

    Anders heeft het geen zin. En ook geen vraag op vraag terugvuren wat Demo doet als hij vast zit.
    Citaat Geplaatst door شعر / Gedicht Bekijk reactie
    Ik ben wie ik ben door de hypocrisie van de westerling en co. Ik neem geen krijgsgevangenen.
    الابتسامة كلمة طيبة بغير حروف
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Vandaag 16:10 #3
    Crescent
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.011
    14-10-2008

    Waarom gaat ze dan bij de politie werken terwijl ze weet dat de Taliban jacht maken op hen.

    Erg dom.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Vandaag 16:13 #4
    RedBull
    سيف الدين
    Reacties
    419
    08-10-2020

    Citaat Geplaatst door Crescent Bekijk reactie
    Waarom gaat ze dan bij de politie werken terwijl ze weet dat de Taliban jacht maken op hen.

    Erg dom.
    Maquis geeft opeens om vluchtelinggen
    Citaat Geplaatst door شعر / Gedicht Bekijk reactie
    Ik ben wie ik ben door de hypocrisie van de westerling en co. Ik neem geen krijgsgevangenen.
    الابتسامة كلمة طيبة بغير حروف
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Vandaag 16:18 #5
    19TANGER77
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.820
    16-08-2016

    Ik vind dit heeel heeel erg en heeeel erg barbaars en dit moet gestraft worden en dit is niet toegegaan volgend islamitische wet !!!!


    Maaaaaaaaar !!!!!! In een land als afhanistan MOET je geen veranderingen Brengen zoals we dat in het westen doe Z daar moet het stap voor stap gaan en kleine stapjes . Ze lopen te hard can stapel wat betreft veranderingen !!!

    Ze leven daar al honderden jaren op een beoaalde manier !!! Dus wik je veranderingen dan moet je daar ook jaren en jaren voor uittrekken
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Vandaag 16:22 #6
    FCE
    MVC Premier
    Reacties
    16.777
    18-12-2015

    Idd zeg, wat dacht dat wijf nou?..hoe durft ze de keuken te verlaten
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Vandaag 16:52 #7
    A_bdars
    Zelfreflectie
    Reacties
    19.785
    12-04-2008

    MVC Premium MVC Premium
    Als dit echt waar is, moge Allah die vader de zelfde pijn geven en leed als hij zijn dochter aangedaan heeft. Amien. Ziekelingen, bah.

    Let op je eigen tekortkomingen en zonden en streef ernaar om een betere moslim(a) te worden en spoor je broeders en zusters tot hetzelfde aan op een goede en vriendelijke manier met wijsheid en kennis zodat onze generatie een betere generatie zal voortbrengen in sha Allaah!

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  11. Vandaag 16:55 #8
    RedBull
    سيف الدين
    Reacties
    419
    08-10-2020

    Citaat Geplaatst door FCE Bekijk reactie
    Idd zeg, wat dacht dat wijf nou?..hoe durft ze de keuken te verlaten
    Vrouw die niet kan koken is een shemale
    Citaat Geplaatst door شعر / Gedicht Bekijk reactie
    Ik ben wie ik ben door de hypocrisie van de westerling en co. Ik neem geen krijgsgevangenen.
    الابتسامة كلمة طيبة بغير حروف
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  12. Vandaag 16:56 #9
    A_bdars
    Zelfreflectie
    Reacties
    19.785
    12-04-2008

    MVC Premium MVC Premium
    Citaat Geplaatst door RedBull Bekijk reactie
    Vrouw die niet kan koken is een shemale
    En wat is een shemale die wel kan koken?

    Let op je eigen tekortkomingen en zonden en streef ernaar om een betere moslim(a) te worden en spoor je broeders en zusters tot hetzelfde aan op een goede en vriendelijke manier met wijsheid en kennis zodat onze generatie een betere generatie zal voortbrengen in sha Allaah!

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  13. Vandaag 17:14 #10
    FCE
    MVC Premier
    Reacties
    16.777
    18-12-2015

    Citaat Geplaatst door RedBull Bekijk reactie
    Vrouw die niet kan koken is een shemale
    Eens.. een vrouwtje die weet wat ze doet in de keuken is een must

    Maquis is weer jaloers meskien
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  15. Vandaag 17:16 #11
    19TANGER77
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.820
    16-08-2016

    Citaat Geplaatst door A_bdars Bekijk reactie
    En wat is een shemale die wel kan koken?
    shecookmale
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  16. Vandaag 17:21 #12
    A_bdars
    Zelfreflectie
    Reacties
    19.785
    12-04-2008

    MVC Premium MVC Premium
    Citaat Geplaatst door 19TANGER77 Bekijk reactie
    shecookmale
    Haha

    Let op je eigen tekortkomingen en zonden en streef ernaar om een betere moslim(a) te worden en spoor je broeders en zusters tot hetzelfde aan op een goede en vriendelijke manier met wijsheid en kennis zodat onze generatie een betere generatie zal voortbrengen in sha Allaah!

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  17. Vandaag 17:27 #13
    khattabi_bilal
    Salam ‘Alaykum!
    Reacties
    2.526
    11-10-2018

    Ik zag gisterenmiddag op Aljazeera English een reportage over een aantal meisjes die als kind naar school gingen. (in Afghanistan)

    De meisjes zeiden steeds dat als mijn vader niet wil dat we naar school gaan, dan gaan ze ook niet.

    Ik vind dat je de ouders moet respecteren daarin, hoe zielig je het ook mag vinden.

    Een man die zijn hele leven zwerver is en geen ander leven wil leiden, die ga je ook niet uitleggen dat een eigen woning ook veel voordelen heeft.

    Sommige mensen houden van een onafhankelijk bestaan, onafhankelijk in de zin van primitief gepaard met een lage milieu-verbruiks-stempel.

    Mensen die het economisch niet breed hebben weten vaak niet beter en ook vaak is als ze wel beter weten - dat ze niet anders willen.

    Wallahu a3lam
    belangrijkste_hadith_die_islam_omvatten/

    https://islamomroep.nl/word-lid

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  19. Vandaag 17:31 #14
    RedBull
    سيف الدين
    Reacties
    419
    08-10-2020

    Citaat Geplaatst door A_bdars Bekijk reactie
    En wat is een shemale die wel kan koken?
    hakeem dayouth
    Citaat Geplaatst door شعر / Gedicht Bekijk reactie
    Ik ben wie ik ben door de hypocrisie van de westerling en co. Ik neem geen krijgsgevangenen.
    الابتسامة كلمة طيبة بغير حروف
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  20. Vandaag 17:31 #15
    RedBull
    سيف الدين
    Reacties
    419
    08-10-2020

    Citaat Geplaatst door FCE Bekijk reactie
    Eens.. een vrouwtje die weet wat ze doet in de keuken is een must

    Maquis is weer jaloers meskien
    Die valse nicht heeft aids
    Citaat Geplaatst door شعر / Gedicht Bekijk reactie
    Ik ben wie ik ben door de hypocrisie van de westerling en co. Ik neem geen krijgsgevangenen.
    الابتسامة كلمة طيبة بغير حروف
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »