ArmInfo."Azerbaijan may consider the option of Turkish military support in case of a threat to the country."
As reported by the Azertac state agency with reference to the British media, this was stated by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, who apparently forgot that the Turks were present there from the first days of hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone.
"I believe that what is happening now will continue, thus, there will be no need for any military participation of Turkey. However, many years before that, we signed a document with Turkey, providing, among other things, military support in case of aggression. we have a format with Turkey, a legal basis, the same as to one degree or another that of Armenia and Russia. If Azerbaijan faces aggression and sees the need for military support from Turkey, then we will consider this option, "Aliyev said.
Earlier, Aliyev stated that Azerbaijan allegedly does not receive military support from Turkey, they only purchased modern military equipment from those, which "helps a lot on the battlefield." He argued that European politicians are trying to blacken Turkey, and they do not pay attention to Russia's support for Armenia. Prior to that, Aliyev warned that in the event of foreign aggression, Azerbaijan would use Turkish F-16 jets.
Note that the Armenian side has repeatedly provided not only factual evidence of Turkey's involvement in hostilities in the Karabakh conflict zone, but also the recruitment and transfer of militants by the Turkish side to the conflict center.
It is also worth noting that Turkey's involvement in the conflict is signaled not only by Armenia, but also by a number of world powers.
https://arminfo.info/full_news.php?i...leoDLxUjUrefRw