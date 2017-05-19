De Franse minister van Onderwijs Jean Michel Blanquer heeft een cartoon over hem van de Franse website laten verwijderen omdat deze de grenzen van de vrijheid van meningsuiting overschrijdt.
French censor on cartoon against minister is hypocrisy’
Turkey's top diplomat says all kinds of discrimination, racism are crimes against humanity
ANKARA
Turkey’s foreign minister on Friday said France censoring a cartoon of its Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer is an example of "hypocrisy" and "double standard".
“It is a good example of hypocrisy and double standard,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told a news conference following the informal meeting of South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) foreign ministers in the Mediterranean province of Antalya.
Cavusoglu said Europe started to display “this double standard” openly on the pretext of solidarity within the EU or of supporting the member states.
He said while attacks on the most divine values are seen as freedom of speech, small criticisms against themselves are counted as an attack by these countries.
“We are against all kinds of discrimination and racism. We see all of them as crimes against humanity,” Cavusoglu stressed.
Last month, French President Emmanuel Macron described Islam as “a religion in crisis", and announced plans for tougher laws to tackle “Islamist separatism” in France.
Tensions further escalated after a high school teacher, Samuel Patty, who showed blasphemous cartoons of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad in class, was murdered on Oct. 16.
Insulting cartoons by Charlie Hebdo were also projected on buildings in some French cities.
Macron defended the cartoons, saying France would “not give up our cartoons,” causing outrage across the Muslim world.