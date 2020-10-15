MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje
Theelounge
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren (DATING)
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 16:51 #1
    herresriwinas
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    22
    15-10-2020

    Erdogan herhaalt zijn woorden. Macron is psychisch gestoord en Wilders is een facist.

    Turkey’s Erdogan renews call for France’s Macron to undergo mental checks



    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday renewed his call for his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to undergo mental checks, a day after his comments prompted Paris to recall its envoy to Ankara.

    The Turkish leader accused Macron of being "obsessed with Erdogan day and night", in a televised speech in the eastern Anatolian city of Malatya.

    "(Macron) is a case and therefore he really needs to have (mental) checks," he said.

    Relations between Macron and Erdogan have become increasingly strained over a number of issues.

    They include French support for Greece in its dispute with Turkey over maritime rights in the eastern Mediterranean, and French criticism of Turkey's involvement in Libya, Syria and the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh.

    Macron's policies to defend his country against "radical Islam" have angered Turkey, which is predominantly Muslim if officially a secular country.

    The debate over France's policies toward Muslims was given new impetus by the murder this month in France of a teacher who showed his class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammed.

    On Sunday, Erdogan also took aim at Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders who shared a defamatory cartoon of the Turkish leader on Twitter.

    "Know your limits," said Erdogan. "Fascism is not in our book, fascism is in your book."

    https://english.alarabiya.net/en/New...-mental-checks
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 16:52 #2
    FCE
    MVC Premier
    Reacties
    16.613
    18-12-2015

    Erdogan
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Vandaag 17:05 #3
    herresriwinas
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    22
    15-10-2020

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Vandaag 17:07 #4
    Koppen
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    411
    03-09-2020

    Erdoggy is wel bezig.
    Turken zijn wel trots dat onderschatten eerloze Europeanen.
    Koppen tellen zoals die koppensnellers.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Vandaag 17:10 #5
    DubbD
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    4.716
    26-03-2016

    Ik heb macron niks horen zeggen van de dames en kind die neer gestoken waren..
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Vandaag 17:19 #6
    MIT361
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.044
    05-01-2020

    strijder
    cCc https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TqsLR-wcA8Q cCc
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Vandaag 17:29 #7
    Morrokito
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    10.907
    09-06-2009

    Citaat Geplaatst door DubbD Bekijk reactie
    Ik heb macron niks horen zeggen van de dames en kind die neer gestoken waren..
    Dat interesseert die Macaroni niet aangezien het moslimas waren.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  11. Vandaag 17:39 #8
    DubbD
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    4.716
    26-03-2016

    Turkije is niet het enige land, Pakistan en andere midden oosterse landen verwalgen de uitspraak van macron.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  12. Vandaag 17:41 #9
    FCE
    MVC Premier
    Reacties
    16.613
    18-12-2015

    Hebben we al iets gehoord van andere "Islamitische" leiders? of staan die nog steeds krom voor Israël..
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  13. Vandaag 17:46 #10
    cerci1234
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    76
    09-07-2014

    Niet alleen rambo taal, maar moslim landen moeten daden bij hun woord voegen. Jammer genoeg zie je genoeg moslim landen hun kop in het zand steken..laat staan dat ze sancties opleggen en frankrijk gewoon volledig boycotten
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »