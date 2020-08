Het oude Babylon

Apocalypse of Abraham, Chapter 71. This I say:2. Fire is more venerable in formation, for even the unsubdued (things) are subdued in it, and it mocks that which perishes easily by means of its3. burning. But neither is it venerable, for it is subject to the waters.4. But rather the waters are more venerable than it (fire), because they overcome fire and sweeten the earth5. with fruits. But I will not call them god either, for the waters subside under the6. earth and are subject to it.