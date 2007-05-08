Netflix: 11 jarige moslimmeisje moet hoofddoek af kunnen doen om te kunnen Twerken

Het is zover! Niemand is meer veilig voor de 'Cancel Culture'. Het is nu de beurt aan de moslims. Het moet volgens Netflix normaal zijn dat 11 jarige meisjes Twerken. Netflix zendt daarom binnenkort een film uit waarin een Senegalees meisje haar hoofddoek af doet om te kunnen twerken. En natuurlijk doet ze dat niet alleen. Het Senegalese meisje wordt vergezeld door een ander 11 jarige Arabisch meisje.
Gelukkig is er veel Heisa ontstaan:
Netflix has removed a promotional image which showed girls posing in skimpy outfits in a new film called Cuties.
The poster for the French drama, along with a trailer, had sparked online disapproval and a petition calling for Netflix to drop it.
The award-winning drama follows an 11-year-old who joins a dance group. Its maker says it is meant to tackle the issue of sexualisation of young girls.
Netflix said it was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork".
The streaming giant also said the original poster was not an accurate representation of the film.
Bron
De gewraakte foto: