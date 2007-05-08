MJA
    almohad
    nish teta emzer
    08-05-2007

    Netflix: 11 jarige moslimmeisje moet hoofddoek af kunnen doen om te kunnen Twerken

    Het is zover! Niemand is meer veilig voor de 'Cancel Culture'. Het is nu de beurt aan de moslims. Het moet volgens Netflix normaal zijn dat 11 jarige meisjes Twerken. Netflix zendt daarom binnenkort een film uit waarin een Senegalees meisje haar hoofddoek af doet om te kunnen twerken. En natuurlijk doet ze dat niet alleen. Het Senegalese meisje wordt vergezeld door een ander 11 jarige Arabisch meisje.

    Gelukkig is er veel Heisa ontstaan:

    Netflix has removed a promotional image which showed girls posing in skimpy outfits in a new film called Cuties.

    The poster for the French drama, along with a trailer, had sparked online disapproval and a petition calling for Netflix to drop it.

    The award-winning drama follows an 11-year-old who joins a dance group. Its maker says it is meant to tackle the issue of sexualisation of young girls.

    Netflix said it was "deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork".

    The streaming giant also said the original poster was not an accurate representation of the film.

    Bron

    De gewraakte foto:



    Ik kom tot de conclusie dat de kennis der mensen tweedelig is, en dat is al: een waarheid die men niet kan achterhalen en onzin waarvan kennis u niet baten zal.

    Abu-l-Walid al-Waqqashi
    MIT361
    MVC Lid
    05-01-2020

    ze heeft beide keren niet zelf gekozen, niet wanneer een hoofddoek te dragen en niet wanneer het hoofddoek af te zetten.. beiden keren werd er voor haar gekozen..

    los hier van.. kindmisbruik is in volle gang in dit soort westers-zionistische industrieën..
