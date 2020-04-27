The Arabian publication Afrigate news reported for leaked audio recording between the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the chairman of the so-called Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj, learned BulgarianMilitary.com.
The record is rapidly spreading in the Arab segment of social networks.
During the talks, Sarraj spoke mostly. The head of the GNA recalled that “the Libyans serve for the good of the Turkish people,” because it was Turkey that played a key role in the Libyan confrontation. Sarraj promised Erdogan a reward for all his services to Libya. In addition, he thanked Erdogan for the opportunity to stay in power for so long.
These are not all the words of gratitude Sarraj said to the Turkish president that day. The head of the GNA assigned Libya the role of “follower of Ottomanism,” and the Libyan people – the ministers of “great Turkey.” Sarraj noted that he would like to name the capital of his state Istanbul.
Libyan civil war
In Libya, armed clashes are currently taking place between supporters of different leaders. The country is led by the Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, the “eastern government” led by Abdullah Abdurrahaman at-Thani.
The eastern government is supported by the commander of the Libyan National Army, Khalifa Haftar.
Recall that January 13 in Moscow, negotiations were held between the heads of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalif Haftar and the Government of National Accord (GNA) Faiz Sarraj. Also present were members of the Foreign Ministries of Russia and Turkey.
On the meeting the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has notified Russia about the conditions for continuing negotiations on the signing of a peace agreement in Libya.
According to the requirements of Haftar, the militias operating in Libya are required to surrender weapons in the period from 45 to 90 days. This process should be controlled by a special commission created by the LNA together with the UN
Haftar also refused to recognize Turkey as an intermediary in resolving the situation in Libya, since the Turkish side is not neutral and supports the Government of National Accord (GNA).
https://bulgarianmilitary.com/2020/0...dio-recording/
Sarraj is een verrader. Hij geeft zijn hele land weg aan golem hoofd erdo. In alle arabische landen kiezen de mensen partij. niemand kiest voor eigen land. De arabische lente is een turkse lente enige wat is geubeurt is dat de turke met die golemhoofd hun grenzen hebben uitgebreidt.