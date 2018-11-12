+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
-
MVC Lid
Marokko speelt nu ook een vies diplomatiek spelletje met andere landen
Na nederland, doen ze nu ook moeilijk om israelische en emirate touristen toestemming te geven om weg te gaan.
The Moroccan government has refused to approve a joint Israeli-Emirati effort that would repatriate tourists stranded in the North African country by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Army Radio report Thursday.
Dozens of Israeli tourists in Casablanca and Marrakech continued to hope for a way out of the peculiar diplomatic crisis, as the Jewish state appeared to be stuck in the middle between between two quarreling Arab countries — neither of which has official diplomatic ties with Israel.
Ahahaha wat een downies, diplomatieke druk uitoefen door touristen geen toestemming geven om Marokko te verlaten.
Jeh fdiha
-
-
-