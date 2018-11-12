MJA
  Vandaag 13:08
    Mademetussaud
    12-11-2018

    Marokko speelt nu ook een vies diplomatiek spelletje met andere landen

    Na nederland, doen ze nu ook moeilijk om israelische en emirate touristen toestemming te geven om weg te gaan.

    The Moroccan government has refused to approve a joint Israeli-Emirati effort that would repatriate tourists stranded in the North African country by the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Army Radio report Thursday.

    Dozens of Israeli tourists in Casablanca and Marrakech continued to hope for a way out of the peculiar diplomatic crisis, as the Jewish state appeared to be stuck in the middle between between two quarreling Arab countries — neither of which has official diplomatic ties with Israel.


    Ahahaha wat een downies, diplomatieke druk uitoefen door touristen geen toestemming geven om Marokko te verlaten.
    Jeh fdiha
  Vandaag 13:25
    qwerty01
    31-01-2020

    عاش الريف
