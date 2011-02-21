MJA
  Vandaag 19:49 #1
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    652
    02-06-2014

    MVC Premium

    Lena

    Zo mogen jullie mij noemen vandaag.



    Verstuurd vanaf mijn SM-G935F met Tapatalk

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

  Vandaag 19:50 #2
    jongetjje
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    208
    21-02-2011

    Wat zit er in die beker?
  Vandaag 19:53 #3
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    652
    02-06-2014

    MVC Premium
    Ik zei nog Leyla en daarna Laila om het te verduidelijk. Dat meisje is Turks. Pestkop.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

  Vandaag 19:53 #4
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    652
    02-06-2014

    MVC Premium
    Citaat Geplaatst door jongetjje Bekijk reactie
    Wat zit er in die beker?
    Strawberries and cream frappuccino.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

  Vandaag 19:54 #5
    summer2018
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.415
    26-10-2017

    riep ze ook je naam door de hele tent
  Vandaag 19:57 #6
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    652
    02-06-2014

    MVC Premium
    Citaat Geplaatst door summer2018 Bekijk reactie
    riep ze ook je naam door de hele tent
    Nee, ze hoefde niet te roepen. Ik stond dichtbij en was het enige meisje dat nog geen drankje had.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

  Vandaag 20:08 #7
    summer2018
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1.415
    26-10-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Toa Bekijk reactie
    Nee, ze hoefde niet te roepen. Ik stond dichtbij en was het enige meisje dat nog geen drankje had.
    ah oke
  Vandaag 20:09 #8
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    652
    02-06-2014

    MVC Premium
    THANK GOD. Stopcontacten!



    Verstuurd vanaf mijn SM-G935F met Tapatalk

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

  Vandaag 21:04 #9
    Karlito.
    Ve*****en
    Reacties
    124
    15-11-2016

    We willen je hoofddoek zien
