MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje
Theelounge
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren (DATING)
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 16:51 #1
    Merri
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    527
    25-03-2017

    Amarika: Vernietigende consequenties voor Turkije als die Syrië zal binnenvallen.

    Pompeo: There will be 'devastating' consequences if Turkey attacks Syria



    April 4 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned Turkey of "devastating" consequences if it attacks Syria.

    Pompeo gave the warning to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Wednesday in Washington during the first day of the two-day NATO Ministerial, State Department Spokesman Robert Palladino said in a statement.

    "Secretary Pompeo expressed support for ongoing negotiations regarding northeast Syria, while warning of the potentially devastating consequences of unilateral Turkish military action in the region," Palladino said in the statement.

    The warning comes as Turkey has repeatedly threatened to attack the Kurdish-led American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces as it believes the Islamic State fighters are also far-left Kurdish militants who are affiliated with the Kurdistan Workers' Party, which Turkey has been fighting.

    America, on the other hand, has supported the SDF in its fight against the Islamic State, even delaying the withdrawal of troops from Syria in order to ensure their protection.

    Turkey's Foreign Affairs Ministry, however, balked at Palladino's description of the conversation between the two men, saying it was "obviously prepared before the meeting" was held.



    "[It] contains matters that were not even raised during the said meeting," Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesman Sami Aksoy said, adding that similar issues have occurred in the past.

    "Our alliance naturally requires that such statements are prepared with greater care, while avoiding to include matters that were not raised during meetings," he said.

    Following the meeting with Pompeo, Çavuşoğlu said via Twitter that it was "constructive," without elaborating.

    Earlier in the day, Turkey criticized U.S. policy in Syria, saying it didn't know what it was.

    "No. And this is the problem," Çavuşoğlu said when asked about the United States' Syrian policy, Politico reported.

    "I don't want to make comments about the internal methods of your country, but again, different positions, different statements coming from different institutions and departments in the United States," he said. "The State Department and defense, actually, as well as the military on the ground, [U.S. Central Command] and all that. Different positions. There is no clear strategy, this is the problem."

    Çavuşoğlu said during the NATO summit that Washington and Ankara have created a joint task force to sort out this issue and he plans to meet this week with both Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton.

    https://www.upi.com/Top_News/US/2019...7581554369692/
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 16:55 #2
    Si.Lgdr
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.176
    19-06-2015

    We zullen zien wie de daad bij het woord voegt....

    6 Al Anáam - 32
    And the life of this world is nothing but play and amusement
    and certainly the abonde of the hereafter is better for those who guard;
    won't you understand?

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Vandaag 17:05 #3
    MorrocanGuyNL
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    192
    31-01-2018

    Hele moslimwereld staat achter Turkije. Misschien niet de dictators die door Amerikaanse evangelisten in het zadel zijn geholpen maar wel de burgers

    De ware aard van de Amerikaanse evangelisten komt steeds vaker naar voren inclusief de religieuze oorlog die zij al tientallen jaren tegen moslimlanden aan het voeren zijn
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Vandaag 17:07 #4
    R.Artois
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    266
    12-09-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Si.Lgdr Bekijk reactie
    We zullen zien wie de daad bij het woord voegt....
    Erdotator in elk geval niet!

    Die heeft andere dingen aan zijn hoofd!

    https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?f...type=3&theater
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Vandaag 17:23 #5
    Masafi
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    28-03-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Si.Lgdr Bekijk reactie
    We zullen zien wie de daad bij het woord voegt....
    Turkije is zwak genoeg.

    Een of twee embargos en Erdogan zit tot aan zijn oren in de problemen.

    Dan zijn de centjes op, en Turkije zakt dan verder in hun financiële moeras.

    En dan is het over een uit voor Erdogan. Dat zagen we de laatste verkiezingen al.
    Zoals Clinton vroeger zei : its the economy.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Vandaag 17:24 #6
    Merri
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    527
    25-03-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Masafi Bekijk reactie
    Turkije is zwak genoeg.

    Een of twee embargos en Erdogan zit tot aan zijn oren in de problemen.

    Dan zijn de centjes op, en Turkije zakt dan verder in hun financiële moeras.

    En dan is het over een uit voor Erdogan. Dat zagen we de laatste verkiezingen al.
    Zoals Clinton vroeger zei : its the economy.
    Turkse volk zal achter Erdogan staan. Amerika zal uit Syrië geknald worden.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Vandaag 17:34 #7
    Masafi
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    28-03-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Merri Bekijk reactie
    Turkse volk zal achter Erdogan staan. Amerika zal uit Syrië geknald worden.
    Amerika is daar maar met enkele honderden soldaten aanwezig.
    Die kunnen zo met gemak naar huis gaan.

    En Turkije is op economisch vlak veel gemakkelijker op haar knieën te krijgen.
    Daar is geen soldaat voor nodig. Alleen die gekke Trump die wat uitspraken doet op twitter.
    En daarna is iedere Turk weer 30% armer. Net als vorige keer.

    Hoe lang denk je dat de Turken dan nog achter Erdogan blijven staan?
    Nu zien we al hoeveel voor een andere partij kozen.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  11. Vandaag 17:51 #8
    Merri
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    527
    25-03-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Masafi Bekijk reactie
    Amerika is daar maar met enkele honderden soldaten aanwezig.
    Die kunnen zo met gemak naar huis gaan.

    En Turkije is op economisch vlak veel gemakkelijker op haar knieën te krijgen.
    Daar is geen soldaat voor nodig. Alleen die gekke Trump die wat uitspraken doet op twitter.
    En daarna is iedere Turk weer 30% armer. Net als vorige keer.

    Hoe lang denk je dat de Turken dan nog achter Erdogan blijven staan?
    Nu zien we al hoeveel voor een andere partij kozen.
    Erdogan en zijn coalitie samen had meer dan 51% van de totale stemmen. Dat is voldoende om president te worden bij een eventuele echte verkiezing.

    Verkiezingen voor burgemeesters is niet zo heel erg belangrijk.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  12. Vandaag 17:58 #9
    Masafi
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    53
    28-03-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Merri Bekijk reactie
    Erdogan en zijn coalitie samen had meer dan 51% van de totale stemmen. Dat is voldoende om president te worden bij een eventuele echte verkiezing.

    Verkiezingen voor burgemeesters is niet zo heel erg belangrijk.
    De AK partij moet al coalities gaan smeden...
    En dan in de hoop dat zijn coalitie partner zelf geen kandidaat naar voren schuift.
    Tevens is zijn coalitie partner pas de 4de of 5de partij van Turkije...

    Voorheen haalde de AK partij in zijn eentje de absolute meerderheid.
    Omdat de economie er zo goed voorstond. Dat is nu niet meer.
    Al bijna 5 jaar lang zien we de aantallen stemmers voor de AK partij terug lopen.

    Dat staat bijna in verhouding met de koers van de Turkse Lira.
    Meer Liras per Dollar of Euro. En minder stemmers voor de AK partij...

    "Verkiezingen voor burgemeesters is niet zo heel erg belangrijk."
    Daar denken in Turkije heel veel mensen toch echt anders over.
    Erdogan ook... 98 toespraken in 50 dagen... Hij vond het dus wel
    heel erg belangrijk...
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  13. Vandaag 18:12 #10
    Merri
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    527
    25-03-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Masafi Bekijk reactie
    De AK partij moet al coalities gaan smeden...
    En dan in de hoop dat zijn coalitie partner zelf geen kandidaat naar voren schuift.
    Tevens is zijn coalitie partner pas de 4de of 5de partij van Turkije...

    Voorheen haalde de AK partij in zijn eentje de absolute meerderheid.
    Omdat de economie er zo goed voorstond. Dat is nu niet meer.
    Al bijna 5 jaar lang zien we de aantallen stemmers voor de AK partij terug lopen.

    Dat staat bijna in verhouding met de koers van de Turkse Lira.
    Meer Liras per Dollar of Euro. En minder stemmers voor de AK partij...

    "Verkiezingen voor burgemeesters is niet zo heel erg belangrijk."
    Daar denken in Turkije heel veel mensen toch echt anders over.
    Erdogan ook... 98 toespraken in 50 dagen... Hij vond het dus wel
    heel erg belangrijk...
    Burgemeester verkiezingen is niks waard. Pas wanneer je de president kunt worden en de meerderheid van het kabinet in handen hebt heb je pas macht. Dat zal de oppositie nooit lukken met hun 38% van de totaal aantal stemmen. Tijdens president verkiezingen mag Turken in het buitenland ook meestemmen vergeet dat niet. En die coalitiepartij , tja dat is een onderdeel van democratie. Die stemmers van die coalitie partij wisselen vaak van partij , de ene keer voor AK partij en de andere keer voor MHP. Daarom voor de komende vele jaren zal AK partij Turkije blijven besturen al zal er oorlog uitbreken tussen amarika en Turkije.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  14. Vandaag 18:15 #11
    Edge
    mist
    Reacties
    3.799
    30-09-2013

    Mensen die dan in het geval van erdogan toch even in trump zn hol kruipen is best interessant
    If you "don't know", Allah knows.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »