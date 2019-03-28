MJA
    Masafi
    Man maakt video over hoe vrouw te slaan.

    A Qatari Man's Vile 'How To Hit A Woman' Tutorial On YouTube Has No Place On The Internet

    This is genuinely hard to hear.

    A YouTube video in Arabic showing 'the right way for a man to hit his wife' has racked up over 50k views in just a few days.

    In the video, a Qatari man uses a child to act out potential scenarios that may arise with a wife telling his audience that the only reason a man hits his wife is to discipline her 'out of love, to make her feel his masculinity and to make her feel more feminine'.

    The vlogger has riled internet users before with similarly distressing and controversial videos, engaging audiences with anti-social topics. His YouTube channel is labelled as independent with no affiliation with any party.




    "It's the man's duty to run a smooth ship"
    According to the video, the man is the leader of the house and it is his duty to run a smooth ship.

    He goes on to reveal the three strike 'process' for disciplining a wife correctly:

    to advise the woman of her mistake
    to leave the marital bed
    hitting is a last resort (this is if the woman has misbehaved)
    In the video, he uses a child as an example, getting into character and shouting, "why don’t you listen? How many times did I tell you not to leave the house without my permission?"

    Then he taps the child on the shoulder and adds "I told you not to go out. I told you not to do it", while telling the camera, "see how soft the hitting is?"


    https://lovindubai.com/video/qatari-...7K2EfpJ7_N9YBA
    R.Artois
    Totale gekte!!
    Masafi
    Dat zijn er meer met je eens, lees maar onder aan in het artikel.
    FCE
    Kan zich ook voordoen als Moslim...ze gaan tegenwoordig redelijk ver om maar het gewenste aantal views binnen te harken.
    MorrocanGuyNL
    Jullie extreemrechtse propaganda/vergif blijft ook gewoon op youtube staan dus niet hypocriet doen ongewassen straathond met je vieze zaadsnor. Met die stinksnor veegt je transsexuele vriendje zeker zijn zaad af, smeerlap. Vandaar dat je uit je bek stinkt homofiel
    Wijzedwaas
    Homo's stenigen is ook ingesteld in Brunei om toerisme te bevorderen
    No religions of the world is higher than humanity.
    Wijzedwaas
    Deze gebruikt nu nog woorden en morgen steentjes gezien zijn homofobie.
    Weg met dit soort geen mens geen dier hier .
    No religions of the world is higher than humanity.
    Tsiehta.
    Jij voelt je blijkbaar duidelijk aangesproken.
