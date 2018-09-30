+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
Question - 23328
A. What is the ruling on accusing somebody of having a loose tongue?
B. Do you have to tell them what they have said and to whom?
This is a matter that has arisen and instead of the person being told what they are supposed to have said and to whom. They are being told that the ones telling them they have a loose tongue, that they have it on good authority that they do not have to say any more than "you have a loose tongue"
C. How can a person be accused of something they might not have said without telling them?
The person could be innocent and their reputation is now in pieces.
I ask you to please provide all the relevant Islamic rulings on this matter to Inshallah stop all the slandering and backbiting that is happening to the person accused of having a loose tongue
