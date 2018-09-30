+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
What should be done with a person who calls a Muslim a dog, pig, or other offensive word? Is it a sin?
Answer
Praise be to Allah
It is a sin and he should be punished (ta’zeer – punishment to be specified by the qadhu/Muslim judge). He also has to repent.
And Allah knows best.
Question - 269202
If a muslim calls another muslim yahoodi(jew) because he is not buying much at the shop (probably meaning that he is a miser) or when a muslim asks another muslim to give him $50 and he calls him a yahoodi (jew) (probably meaning that he is greedy) what is the ruling on those two cases.
ttps://www.google.com/amp/s/islamqa.info/amp/en/answers/269202
