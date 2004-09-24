+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
Gayracist seriemoordenaar bekent 8 homo's uit gay village Canada te hebben afgeslacht
A serial killer who preyed on men from Toronto's gay village for years sexually assaulted many of his victims and kept some of their belongings after disposing of their bodies, prosecutors said Tuesday as he pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder.
Bruce McArthur, who had been set to stand trial next year, entered the guilty plea during a hearing in a Toronto courtroom on Tuesday morning. The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018.
The victims clockwise from upper left: Selim Esen, Andrew Kinsman, Majeed Kayhan, Dean Lisowick, Kirushna Kumar Kanagaratnam, Abdulbasir Faizi, Skandaraj Navaratnam, Soroush Mahmudi
Bronnen:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/bruce-...rder-1.4273320
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-47047394
