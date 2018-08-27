Het is vandaag zo kut als het gisteren fijn was.
Het is vandaag zo kut als het gisteren fijn was.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
Ik ga die zin ook niet anders formuleren. Je begrijpt het of niet.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
Ik ben vandaag onrustig vanbinnen.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
Jij hebt elke dag wel een k*t dag. Downward spiral, dat besef je toch?
:'
Het komt gewoon door wat ik deze week allemaal moet doen.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.