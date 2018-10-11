+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
Shaqi ( tegenspoed) of Sa3id ( happy)... ¢
On the authority of Abdullah ibn Masood , who said:
The Messenger of Allah (ﷺ), and he is the truthful, the believed, narrated to us, “Verily the creation of each one of you is brought together in his mother’s womb for forty days in the form of a nutfah (a drop), then he becomes an alaqah (clot of blood) for a like period, then a mudghah (morsel of flesh) for a like period, then there is sent to him the angel who blows his soul into him and who is commanded with four matters: to write down his rizq (sustenance), his life span, his actions, and whether he will be happy or unhappy (i.e., whether or not he will enter Paradise). By the One, other than Whom there is no deity, verily one of you performs the actions of the people of Paradise until there is but an arms length between him and it, and that which has been written overtakes him, and so he acts with the actions of the people of the Hellfire and thus enters it; and verily one of you performs the actions of the people of the Hellfire, until there is but an arms length between him and it, and that which has been written overtakes him and so he acts with the actions of the people of Paradise and thus he enters it.” [Bukhari &Muslim]
https://sunnah.com/nawawi40/4
https://sunnah.com/bukhari/59/19
https://sunnah.com/muslim/46/1
Na 120 dagen wordt de ziel ingeblazen en de rizq bepaald.
De rizq is zijn proviand, zijn gesteldheid en zijn leeftermijn op aarde.
Dit betekent niet dat deze rizq voor deze 120 dagen onbekend was bij Allah, want hij is de Alwetende.
Ewa als het 3ilm al-ghayb is, waarom dan fatawa geven dat het voor die 120 dagen geaborteerd mag worden?
Sait!
Point deux:
Iedere of wellicht bijna iedere talib waaronder ik hebben de geloofsleer aangaande happy en unhappy dat dit een zwart wit gegeven is voor een mens en djinn.
Terwijl eenieder ups en downs ervaart. Waar komt deze statische gedachtengang vandaan?
Punt drie:
De zogenoemde echo. Of zal ik zeggen ego? Welk voordeel anders dan nadeel levert een echo op? Je weet wel in de baarmoeder al een superstar worden enzo!
