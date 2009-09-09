MJA
  Vandaag 14:59
    Achrafe97
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    2.558
    09-09-2009

    Morocco: Gateway to Africa

    Special Report
    Morocco: Gateway to Africa
    The kingdom is increasing its presence in sub-Saharan Africa to boost its economy and international standing. Moroccan banks accept greater risks to pursue high returns in markets to the south, Casablanca is rebranded as a finance hub but the country’s bid to join the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) faces opposition from members


    https://www.ft.com/reports/morocco-gateway-africa
  Vandaag 15:21
    -VENOM-
    الله اكبر
    Reacties
    376
    30-12-2018

    Het is eigenlijk:

    Morocco get away from Africa
    https://youtu.be/gRIC5mVT8JE
