  1. Vandaag 20:45 #1
    ummAyub
    سلام عليكم
    Reacties
    41
    02-01-2019

    Mijn teksten

    Assalaamu 'alaikom. Ik deel hier mijn geschreven teksten samen met jullie. Dit kunnen quotes, gedichten, emoties, kortom van alles zijn. Geniet ervan.
    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
  3. Vandaag 20:55 #2
    ummAyub
    سلام عليكم
    Reacties
    41
    02-01-2019

    The time is still the same and the places also. It's just the humanity. That changes all the time.
    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
  4. Vandaag 21:44 #3
    ummAyub
    سلام عليكم
    Reacties
    41
    02-01-2019

    Vertrouw op Allah,

    Laat je hart de barmhartigheid beleven.

    Vertrouw op Allah,

    Proef de pure zoetheid ervan.

    Vertrouw op Allah,

    En laat het los, laat je zorgen en je frustraties gaan.

    En ooit zal er een mooie deur voor je open gaan.
    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
  5. Vandaag 21:49 #4
    ummAyub
    سلام عليكم
    Reacties
    41
    02-01-2019

    Tijd is je vriend of je vijand.
    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
  7. Vandaag 22:09 #5
    ummAyub
    سلام عليكم
    Reacties
    41
    02-01-2019

    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
    Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
Stap nu over!