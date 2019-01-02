Mijn teksten

Assalaamu 'alaikom. Ik deel hier mijn geschreven teksten samen met jullie. Dit kunnen quotes, gedichten, emoties, kortom van alles zijn. Geniet ervan.
Even a butterfly needs to fight for her beautiful wings.
The time is still the same and the places also. It's just the humanity. That changes all the time.
Vertrouw op Allah,
Laat je hart de barmhartigheid beleven.
Vertrouw op Allah,
Proef de pure zoetheid ervan.
Vertrouw op Allah,
En laat het los, laat je zorgen en je frustraties gaan.
En ooit zal er een mooie deur voor je open gaan.
Tijd is je vriend of je vijand.
