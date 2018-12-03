+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
Top Story: Spanje, Duitsland en Frankrijk erkennen Guaidó.
The leaders of Spain, Germany and France have warned Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro he must call elections within eight days - or they will recognise the opposition.
Mr Maduro is under pressure after his rival Juan Guaidó declared himself "acting president" on Wednesday, amid large-scale anti-Maduro protests.
Several countries, including the US, say they back Mr Guaidó as president.
Mr Maduro has accused him of mounting a coup, and cut ties with the US.
President Maduro was sworn in for a second term earlier this month, after polls marred by an opposition boycott and allegations of vote-rigging.
