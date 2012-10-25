MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje [OH]
Theelounge [TL]
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren [UHOV]
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Gisteren 23:29 #1
    Siyem
    -
    Reacties
    83
    25-10-2012

    If..

    .. I could turn back time, if I could find a way, I'd take back those words that've hurt you.. And you'd stay. If I could reach the stars, I'd give them all to you.. Then you'd love me.. like you used to do.
    -
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Gisteren 23:31 #2
    Siyem
    -
    Reacties
    83
    25-10-2012

    My world was shattered, I was torn apart. You took a knife and drove it deep in my heart. You walked out that door.. I swore that I didn't care. But I'd lost everything then and there.
    -
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Gisteren 23:36 #3
    Siyem
    -
    Reacties
    83
    25-10-2012

    Too strong to tell you I was sorry. Too proud to tell you I was wrong. I know that I was blind.. And if I could turn back time.. If I could reach the stars.
    -
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Gisteren 23:37 #4
    Speedmaster
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    3.633
    01-03-2012

    Deadpool 2 gezien?
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Gisteren 23:40 #5
    Siyem
    -
    Reacties
    83
    25-10-2012

    Citaat Geplaatst door Speedmaster Bekijk reactie
    Deadpool 2 gezien?
    Heb het eerste deel nog niet eens gezien haha. Zou je vast niet van me hebben verwacht.
    -
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Gisteren 23:41 #6
    Bootylover
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    0
    25-01-2019

    heeey siyem <3
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Gisteren 23:42 #7
    Mr.Deadly
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    980
    25-03-2018


    Plofbooty
    Moving your way
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  11. Gisteren 23:42 #8
    Speedmaster
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    3.633
    01-03-2012

    Citaat Geplaatst door Siyem Bekijk reactie
    Heb het eerste deel nog niet eens gezien haha. Zou je vast niet van me hebben verwacht.
    Zou niet zeggen dat je ze 'moet' zien, maar vond ze wel leuk. Ik weet niet wat je smaak is qua films.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  12. Gisteren 23:43 #9
    Bootylover
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    0
    25-01-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door Mr.Deadly Bekijk reactie

    Plofbooty
    Deze?

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »
Stap nu over!