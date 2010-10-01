Worden jou gebeden nog geaccepteerd als een hond binnenkwam,

Therefore, according to the view of the majority of scholars, the entire house is not considered impure just because there was a dog in it, and it is not an obligation to purify anything in this house unless it is known that it is impure. This is based on the fact that dogs used to pass inside the mosque at the time of the Prophet sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allaah exalt his mention ) and they did not sprinkle anything over it (i.e. the companions did not sprinkle water where they passed) as reported by Al-Bukhari and narrated by Ibn ‘Umar may Allaah be pleased with him.Soeb7anallah, jouw advies klopt niet helemaal. Moge je hier wijze van worden, ameen.