Worden jou gebeden nog geaccepteerd als een hond binnenkwam,
zonder dat hij de salah kamer in ging? Graag Daliel. Djazakkallahougayran.
Een hond als huisdier is Haram.
Je Hasanaat worden gewist elke dag dat een hond binnen huis zit.
Een hond mag alleen als schaapherder, jagen en voor veiligheid en dit gebeurt allemaal buitenshuis.
Die jakhals kwam hier binnen tegen mijn zin. Hij kwam de salah kamer niet binnen. Moet ik nu mijn hele huis dweilen, ofzo?
Overal waar de hond kwam, Dweilen.
Honden zijn Najis= Onrein.
Van wie is die hond.?
lang verhaal. Ik ga niet alles openbaren hier. Normaal zijn honden verboden, maar hij liep heel hard van stapel. De drempel bij de deur is te laag..
Ok. Doe de deuren goed dicht.
Gekke hond van de buren.
Zou ik nog daliel mogen hebben van je citaat?
Therefore, according to the view of the majority of scholars, the entire house is not considered impure just because there was a dog in it, and it is not an obligation to purify anything in this house unless it is known that it is impure. This is based on the fact that dogs used to pass inside the mosque at the time of the Prophet sallallaahu `alayhi wa sallam ( may Allaah exalt his mention ) and they did not sprinkle anything over it (i.e. the companions did not sprinkle water where they passed) as reported by Al-Bukhari and narrated by Ibn ‘Umar may Allaah be pleased with him.
https://www.islamweb.net/en/fatwa/228397/
Soeb7anallah, jouw advies klopt niet helemaal. Moge je hier wijze van worden, ameen.
النَّبيَّ صلى الله عليه وسلم قال : ( مَنِ اتَّخَذَ كَلْباً إِلاَّ كَلْبَ مَاشِيَةٍ ، أوْ صَيْدٍ ، أوْ زَرْعٍ ، انْتُقِصَ مِنْ أجْرِهِ كُلَّ يَوْمٍ قِيرَاطٌ ) رواه مسلم ( 1575 ) .
Vroeger wist men niet wat ze met zwerfhonden moesten doen.
En waterput was halfleeg. Drinken was belangrijker.
Toen De Islam duidelijk liet weten dat honden onrein waren, Werden zwerfhonden weggejaagd en buiten gelaten.( zie mij eerdere citaat hondgebruik.)
Maar als jij geen geld hebt voor Swiffer en Glorix, en geen water dan snap ik het wel dat je hondengeur en hondenspeeksel wilt laten in je huis a Milouda.
-