  1. Vandaag 17:17 #1
    BreakingNewser
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    159
    03-12-2018

    Pompeo vraagt de VN Guaido te erkennen.

    Pompeo to urge U.N. Security Council to recognize Venezuela's Guaido
    Reuters Reuters•January 25, 2019
    WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will brief the UN Security Council on Saturday on Venezuela and urge member countries to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's interim president, the State Department said in a statement on Friday.

    The meeting of the 15-member council was requested by the United States after Washington and a string of countries in the region said they recognized Guaido as head of state and urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

    The U.N. request faces opposition from Russia.

    (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
  3. Vandaag 18:18 #2
    ShrifDjelQbilla
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    480
    03-01-2019

    De laatste bondgenoot van Iran, Maduro.
