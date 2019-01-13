+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
MVC Lid
Karina heeft een oogje op mij
Ze blijft maar mailen
I am Karina from Petrozavodsk, Russia; an IT specialist by profession and belong to an upper middle class family. Both my parents are engineers and they have brought me up in a liberal way giving enough freedom for my thoughts and actions. Many have criticized them for that, but in my case, it did me only good and I grew up to be a free thinking, liberal yet well-mannered and established in life individual. Only thing lacking in my life is the need of a loving life partner. My life is so busy in the computer labs of my software firm that I don’t get time to mingle up with others in night clubs and other social events like my friends. So I was left behind in personal life.
