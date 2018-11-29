MJA
  Vandaag 00:08
    Postiv
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    26
    29-11-2018

    Hele heisa

    Omdat dreumes, peuters en kleuters op blote voeten op de sneeuw mochten lopen.



    Ik ben denk ik een typische Hollander. Ik vind dit niet gek. En buiten slapen in de opvang ook niet.
  Vandaag 00:16
    Postiv
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    26
    29-11-2018

    https://www.facebook.com/32879035723...0742701038373/
  Vandaag 00:27
    PresAlen3.
    Pauca sed matura
    Reacties
    3.594
    20-10-2015

    Morgen je Marokkaanse ID inleveren aub.
    If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
    Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
    Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
    And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools
  Vandaag 00:30
    Postiv
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    26
    29-11-2018

    Citaat Geplaatst door PresAlen3. Bekijk reactie
    Morgen je Marokkaanse ID inleveren aub.
    Hahah ik heb er geen
  Vandaag 00:33
    PresAlen3.
    Pauca sed matura
    Reacties
    3.594
    20-10-2015

    Dan snap ik je visie in deze.
    If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
    Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
    Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
    And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools
  Vandaag 00:37
    Postiv
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    26
    29-11-2018

    Citaat Geplaatst door PresAlen3. Bekijk reactie
    Dan snap ik je visie in deze.
    Hahahaha fy. Even serieus is toch onwijs leuk dit
  Vandaag 00:39
    PresAlen3.
    Pauca sed matura
    Reacties
    3.594
    20-10-2015

    Niet schelden, postiv.

    Wat is eigenlijk het meervoud van dreumes? Dreumessen?
    If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken
    Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,
    Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,
    And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools
  Vandaag 00:42
    Postiv
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    26
    29-11-2018

    Citaat Geplaatst door PresAlen3. Bekijk reactie
    Niet schelden, postiv.

    Wat is eigenlijk het meervoud van dreumes? Dreumessen?
    Im sawry.


    Ja, dreumesen hahaha
