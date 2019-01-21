MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje [OH]
Theelounge [TL]
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren [UHOV]
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Gisteren 23:14 #1
    ShrifDjelQbilla
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    461
    03-01-2019

    Lid Aralahk88 is een vrouw in mannenaccount.

    Wees gewaarschuwd.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Gisteren 23:20 #2
    eleganta
    OFFLINE.
    Reacties
    37
    21-01-2019

    Jij bent hem.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Gisteren 23:21 #3
    ShrifDjelQbilla
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    461
    03-01-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door eleganta Bekijk reactie
    Jij bent hem.
    Jij kan het ook zijn

    Jij bent Aralahk88.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Gisteren 23:22 #4
    ShrifDjelQbilla
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    461
    03-01-2019

    Elaganta is Aralahk88.

    Een Somalier wist ik niet.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Gisteren 23:24 #5
    eleganta
    OFFLINE.
    Reacties
    37
    21-01-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door ShrifDjelQbilla Bekijk reactie
    Jij kan het ook zijn

    Jij bent Aralahk88.
    Ik had het allang door maar zei niks. Zoals je weet zijn de meeste leden hier dom. Succes net trollen. Marocci
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Gisteren 23:27 #6
    ShrifDjelQbilla
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    461
    03-01-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door eleganta Bekijk reactie
    Ik had het allang door maar zei niks. Zoals je weet zijn de meeste leden hier dom. Succes net trollen. Marocci

    Jij bent zo hopeloos om mannenaccount aan te maken al Munafiqa.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Gisteren 23:36 #7
    eleganta
    OFFLINE.
    Reacties
    37
    21-01-2019

    Citaat Geplaatst door ShrifDjelQbilla Bekijk reactie
    Jij bent zo hopeloos om mannenaccount aan te maken al Munafiqa.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »
Stap nu over!