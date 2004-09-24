+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
24-09-2004
Saoedi Arabië doodt 85.000 kindjes in Jemen in drie jaar
An estimated 85,000 children under the age of five may have died from acute malnutrition in three years of war in Yemen, a leading charity says.
The number is equivalent to the entire under-five population in the UK's second largest city of Birmingham, Save the Children adds.
The UN warned last month that up to 14m Yemenis are on the brink of famine.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-46261983
Stel je voor als ISIS 85.000 kindjes had afgeslacht, Trump's vriendjes mogen ongestoord kindjes en journalisten afslachten
