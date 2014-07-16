+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
-
Girl from the South
I got darkness in my head
Don't believe a word you said.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
-
Girl from the South
Pour a glass and bite my tongue.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
Girl from the South
Say my name, say my name.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
Girl from the South
If you love me, let me hear you.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
-
Girl from the South
Why you acting like a stranger?
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
Girl from the South
What's with your behavior?
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
-
-
Girl from the South
Ja.
Geplaatst door TheUnderrateD
Gaat het?
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
itanimulli
Gelukkig. Werd een beetje ongerust.
Geplaatst door Toa
Ja.
-
Girl from the South
Niet zo jokken, joh.
Geplaatst door TheUnderrateD
Gelukkig. Werd een beetje ongerust.
I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.
-
itanimulli
ik jok niet. Ik meen het. Dacht je hebt te veel muziek geluisterd ofzo. En je begint die hele lyrics hier te plaatsen
Geplaatst door Toa
Niet zo jokken, joh.
-