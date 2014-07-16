MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje [OH]
Theelounge [TL]
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren [UHOV]
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 21:42 #1
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    I got darkness in my head

    Don't believe a word you said.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 21:44 #2
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    Pour a glass and bite my tongue.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  4. Vandaag 21:45 #3
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    Say my name, say my name.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  5. Vandaag 21:46 #4
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    If you love me, let me hear you.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  7. Vandaag 21:46 #5
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    Why you acting like a stranger?

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  8. Vandaag 21:46 #6
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    What's with your behavior?

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  9. Vandaag 21:56 #7
    TheUnderrateD
    itanimulli
    Reacties
    2
    16-07-2014

    Gaat het?
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  11. Vandaag 21:58 #8
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    Citaat Geplaatst door TheUnderrateD Bekijk reactie
    Gaat het?
    Ja.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  12. Vandaag 21:59 #9
    TheUnderrateD
    itanimulli
    Reacties
    2
    16-07-2014

    Citaat Geplaatst door Toa Bekijk reactie
    Ja.
    Gelukkig. Werd een beetje ongerust.
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  13. Vandaag 22:00 #10
    Toa
    Girl from the South
    Reacties
    453
    02-06-2014

    Citaat Geplaatst door TheUnderrateD Bekijk reactie
    Gelukkig. Werd een beetje ongerust.
    Niet zo jokken, joh.

    I'd rather be smacked in the face by success than tickled weirdly by failure.

    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  14. Vandaag 22:03 #11
    TheUnderrateD
    itanimulli
    Reacties
    2
    16-07-2014

    Citaat Geplaatst door Toa Bekijk reactie
    Niet zo jokken, joh.
    ik jok niet. Ik meen het. Dacht je hebt te veel muziek geluisterd ofzo. En je begint die hele lyrics hier te plaatsen
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »