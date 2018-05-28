From The Bid'ah Actions On The Day of ʿĀshūrāʾ
Shaykh al-Islām Ibn Taymīyyah (رحمه الله) stated: “Nothing except fasting is legislated on ʿĀshūrāʾ. And what has been narrated concerning wearing kuḥl, dyeing the hair, making ghusl, praying a specific prayer (for ʿĀshūrāʾ) or spending more on one’s family than one normally does (due to this day), fabricated and wrongly attributed to the Prophet (صلى الله عليه و سلم) according to the scholars from the People of Ḥadith, despite the fact that these aforementioned things are widespread amongst the people.”
