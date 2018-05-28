MJA
Sport
Onzinhoekje [OH]
Theelounge [TL]
MJLR
Trouwpartijen
DWDMV
Uit het oog verloren [UHOV]
Islam
Verhalen
  1. Vandaag 02:22 #1
    Kasha123
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    122
    08-06-2011

    From The Bid'ah Actions On The Day of ʿĀshūrāʾ

    From The Bid'ah Actions On The Day of ʿĀshūrāʾ

    Shaykh al-Islām Ibn Taymīyyah (رحمه الله) stated: “Nothing except fasting is legislated on ʿĀshūrāʾ. And what has been narrated concerning wearing kuḥl, dyeing the hair, making ghusl, praying a specific prayer (for ʿĀshūrāʾ) or spending more on one’s family than one normally does (due to this day), fabricated and wrongly attributed to the Prophet (صلى الله عليه و سلم) according to the scholars from the People of Ḥadith, despite the fact that these aforementioned things are widespread amongst the people.”

    Radd ’ala as-Shādhilī, pg.6
    http://mpubs.org/ibaadah/1056-remind...-ibn-taymiyyah
    قال ابن سيرين (رحمه الله): "إن هذا العلم دين فانظروا عمن تأخذون دينكم." (مقدمة صحيح مسلم)
    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
  3. Vandaag 02:25 #2
    QiyaamUlLayl
    Manhadj as-salaf.
    Reacties
    57
    28-05-2018

    -

    الحمد لله الذي بنعمته تتم الصالحات



    Citeer Citeer  Naar boven 
« Vorig onderwerp | Volgend onderwerp »