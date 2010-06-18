Een schip vaart veilig in een woeste grote OCEAAN , met golven zo groot als bergen !!!
Maar als er ook maar een beetje water in het schip naar binnen gaat , dan zinkt het schip.
Interne vijanden zijn altijd gevaarlijker dan externe vijanden ....
10000000000000000000000000000000000000000 liter water in het oceaan kan het schip niks doen, maar 100 liter binnen het schip kan het schip zinken ...
Imaam al-Bukhaari levert over met een 'Sahih' keten (2361) dat de Profeet zei:
عن النعمان بن بشير رضي الله عنهما عَنْ النَّبِيِّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ قَالَ مَثَلُ الْقَائِمِ عَلَى حُدُودِ اللَّهِ وَالْوَاقِعِ فِيهَا كَمَثَلِ قَوْمٍ اسْتَهَمُوا عَلَى سَفِينَةٍ فَأَصَابَ بَعْضُهُمْ أَعْلَاهَا وَبَعْضُهُمْ أَسْفَلَهَا فَكَانَ الَّذِينَ فِي أَسْفَلِهَا إِذَا اسْتَقَوْا مِنْ الْمَاءِ مَرُّوا عَلَى مَنْ فَوْقَهُمْ فَقَالُوا لَوْ أَنَّا خَرَقْنَا فِي نَصِيبِنَا خَرْقًا وَلَمْ نُؤْذِ مَنْ فَوْقَنَا فَإِنْ يَتْرُكُوهُمْ وَمَا أَرَادُوا هَلَكُوا جَمِيعًا وَإِنْ أَخَذُوا عَلَى أَيْدِيهِمْ نَجَوْا وَنَجَوْا جَمِيعًا“The parable of those who respect the limits of Allah and those who violate them is that of people who board a ship after casting lots,
some of them residing in its upper deck and others in its lower deck.
When those in the lower deck want water, they pass by the upper deck and say: If we tear a hole in the bottom of the ship, we will not harm those above us.
If those in the upper deck let them do what they want, then they will all be destroyed together.
If they restrain them, then they will all be saved together.”