  1. Vandaag 01:18 #16
    3assfoera
    Libanaise.
    Citaat Geplaatst door meryamm._ Bekijk reactie
    Gewoon meteen in het hart.
    Jaa wollah, van zulke hou ik echt.

    Ik kan bv niet luisteren naar iemand die schreeuwend reciteert.
    A3oedoe bilahi mina shaitani rajeem.
  3. Vandaag 01:23 #17
    Oum_Dawoud
    Monkey D Luffy.
    Up!
    The Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him) said: “Allah, may He be glorified and exalted, said: ‘Every deed of the son of Adam is for him, except fasting. It is for Me and I shall reward for it.’” Narrated by al-Bukhaari (1904) and Muslim (1151).
  4. Vandaag 01:24 #18
    3assfoera
    Libanaise.
    Citaat Geplaatst door Oum_Dawoud Bekijk reactie

    Van Hazza Al Balushi vind ik deze recitatie echt mooi (Surah Al Hijr)...
    Deze is idd mooi, van die anderen wat je hebt gestuurd zijn er een paar ook echt mooi!
    A3oedoe bilahi mina shaitani rajeem.
  5. Vandaag 01:25 #19
    3assfoera
    Libanaise.
    Citaat Geplaatst door A_bdars Bekijk reactie
    Deze is ook echt mooi!
    A3oedoe bilahi mina shaitani rajeem.
  7. Vandaag 01:31 #20
    3assfoera
    Libanaise.
    Citaat Geplaatst door Prinsesopsokken Bekijk reactie
    Hoe dannn. Sudais is the best!!


    Valt mee
    A3oedoe bilahi mina shaitani rajeem.
  8. Vandaag 01:33 #21
    3assfoera
    Libanaise.
    Citaat Geplaatst door PlanetPyun Bekijk reactie
    Hoe voelt het dat de Engelen je vervloeken 3asfoera, omdat je je mooie haren en figuur (strakke broeken) in het openbaar laat zien?
    Ik voel me zeker niet vervloekt, ik voel me eerder gezegend met hoe ik ben en wollah ik meen dit oprecht ook.
    A3oedoe bilahi mina shaitani rajeem.
  9. Vandaag 01:39 #22
    Oum_Dawoud
    Monkey D Luffy.
  10. Vandaag 01:41 #23
    Oum_Dawoud
    Monkey D Luffy.
  11. Vandaag 02:14 #24
    Klaus
    MVC Lid
    Citaat Geplaatst door Prinsesopsokken Bekijk reactie
    Sheikh Sudais - Surah al Yasseen.




    Sheikh sudais heeft een kapot lelijke stem met zijn gestoorden fatwa dat trump vrede op aarde zal brengen !
