Question: May Allah grant you good Noble Shaykh. There has occurred some doubt and disturbance amongst the people concerning affirming the day of Aashoora. The question: Is there any blame upon the person who fast the ninth, the tenth, and the eleventh day of Aashoora in order to ensure he catches the day of Aashoora; then in addition to this, does he obtain the virtue of fasting three days from every month?
Shaykh Fawzan: Al Imaam Ibn Al Qayyim—in Zaadil Ma’aad when speaking about the fast of Aashoora—he said the fasting is of three types.
The first type: This is for him to fast the day of Aashoora, the day before it and the day after it; three days. And he said this is most complete. This is the best method; for the person to fast the day of Aashoora, the day before it and the day after. Thus this will be a total of three days.
The second type: For the person to fast the day of Aashoora and the day before it or the day after it; he fasting two days.
The third type: For the person to only fast the day of Aashoora, just one day.
The best way is for him to fast three days, the second best method is to fast two days, and if he fast only one day, the day of Aashoora, this is permissible. This is permissible but it is in contrast to what the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم order, when he commanded us to fast the day before it or the day after it. But it is permissible, and he will receive the reward for what he has fasted.
But fasting these days for Aashoora does not take the place for fasting three days from the month because fasting three days from every month is something separate. And the best days to fast the three days are on the 13th, 14th and 15th; the ‘white days’. These are the best days to fast the three days. But if he fast the three days in the beginning of the month, the middle of the month or the end of the month, there is no problem with this.
And fasting three days from every month is separate from the fast of Aashoora. This is the Sunnah and this is also the Sunnah. And likewise this is separate from fasting every Monday and Thursday during the week. Every Sunnah has its place.
Translated by Rasheed ibn Estes Barbee
http://mtws.posthaven.com/the-best-w...-shaykh-fawzan