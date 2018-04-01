+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
-
Ya Allah. if I am to
only serious man who knows what he wants in life and wants to get married inshaaAllah
SalamoeA3lykoem,
I am a lady of 37 years. Never married, but hopefully once and forever. In ShaaAllah.Pray 5 times a day. My faith is very important to me.There is nothing without Allah sub7ana wa ta3la. Born and raised in the Netherlands. Having my own bussines, my own clothing brand. Am a person of faith has come first, respectful, very ambitious, very caring, loving, loves children.Familie is very important to me.
I'm looking for a man Moroccan man between 30 and 41 for this life and in ShaaAllah once and together in el djena. A man who has faith in one stand, has caring, love is respectful and knows what he wants, it is progressive and seriously think about the future. Someone who takes the deen as the basis in a marriage in ShaaAllah with Allah's will, like me aiming to get together a place in el djena.I'm not extreme or moderate. Want a quiet and good marriage InshaAllah.
like a man who is cared for is himself, at least 180 cm preferably longer and not fat.
No!! relationship, long-term contact or games! Only if you want to get married shortly!
I want to be very clear about that! because I do not have time for games or nonsense nor long-term contact.
with all due respect!! No men with more than 1 child.
No hard feelings! I only know very well what I want and do not want in my life.
I respect everyone! and leave everyone in his value!
so please do not post any nonsense messages I hope to receive messages in which I can see that you have taken the time’ to write me a message.
May Allah Sub7ana wa ta3la give us all a good husband Amien!
-
-
MVC Lid
wat een tegenvallende sollicitatiebrief.
mensen ga ajb met haar trouwen, als je nu niet doet..
dan gaat ze over een paar jaar met pensioen.. dan kan niemand meer aan haar eisen voldoen..
een dame van 37 wil iemand van 30. Ik wil eigenlijk ook best veel.
Ik houd heel veel van kinderen. Maar dan max 2.
Wat ben ik blij dat ik geen engerds versta.
-
Ya Allah. if I am to
Leave someone in his value. The best example is our prophet Mohamed salalahi a3lihi wa salem and Khadija radija Allah a3nha she who differed 15 yrs.
That means having said enough! I do not want to lower me to your level. May Allah Sub7ana wa ta3la give you the wife you wish and surch for.
Geplaatst door Turkbey
wat een tegenvallende sollicitatiebrief.
mensen ga ajb met haar trouwen, als je nu niet doet..
dan gaat ze over een paar jaar met pensioen.. dan kan niemand meer aan haar eisen voldoen..
een dame van 37 wil iemand van 30. Ik wil eigenlijk ook best veel.
Ik houd heel veel van kinderen. Maar dan max 2.
Wat ben ik blij dat ik geen engerds versta.
-