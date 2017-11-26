+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
MVC Lid
He don't wanna know me
Says he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm
Says it was poison
우리는 아직 젊고 어려 걱정 붙들어매
We are still young and immature, don’t even worry about it
MVC Lid
Was bijna DE masterpiece van 2017 aka het album van Lorde vergeten wjow
MVC Lid
I still feel you, now and then
Slow like pseudo-ephedrine
When you see me, will you say I've changed?
MVC Lid
The girl who failed her us-tour?
MVC Lid
Het ligt iig niet aan de kwaliteit van haar muziek.
Geplaatst door Majestic
The girl who failed her us-tour?
