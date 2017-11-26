MJA
  Vandaag 01:04 #1
    Poison.
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1
    26-11-2017

    He don't wanna know me

    Says he made the big mistake of dancing in my storm
    Says it was poison


    우리는 아직 젊고 어려 걱정 붙들어매
    We are still young and immature, don’t even worry about it

  Vandaag 01:05 #2
    Poison.
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1
    26-11-2017

    Was bijna DE masterpiece van 2017 aka het album van Lorde vergeten wjow


  Vandaag 01:07 #3
    Poison.
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1
    26-11-2017

    I still feel you, now and then
    Slow like pseudo-ephedrine
    When you see me, will you say I've changed?


  Vandaag 01:11 #4
    Majestic
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    4
    12-07-2018

    The girl who failed her us-tour?
  Vandaag 01:16 #5
    Poison.
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    1
    26-11-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Majestic Bekijk reactie
    The girl who failed her us-tour?
    Het ligt iig niet aan de kwaliteit van haar muziek.


