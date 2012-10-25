Take me back.

+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
-
-
-
-
And then I can tell myself what the hell I'm supposed to do and then I can tell myself not to ride along with you.
-
-
I had all and then most of you, some and now none of you.
-
-
Ik heb eindelijk m'n LinkedIn-profiel geüpdatet. Wie wil me connecten?
-
-
HYPERSECT
Geplaatst door DonMast
Fuck alle lidden behalve Inversus
-
-
Hahaha, jij bent die linker. Zomaar vervelend doen.
Geplaatst door Inversus
-
Tetouani-Barça
Reacties
2.382
15-08-2012
kom
Geplaatst door Siyem
Ik heb eindelijk m'n LinkedIn-profiel geüpdatet. Wie wil me connecten?
-