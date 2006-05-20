+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
-
MVC Lid
Reacties
19.857
20-05-2006
Israel's extremist rabbis are becoming the norm, not the exception
Last month, Israel's chief Rabbi, Yitzhak Yosef, compared black people to monkeys during his weekly sermon, and then later defended his crass and racist epithet by arguing his vulgarity is supported by the Jewish Talmud.
Last year he compared secular women to animals because of their 'immodest' clothing choices, and the year before claimed non-Jews exist in Israel for one purpose only: to serve Jews.
Then there is Rabbi Ophir Wallas of Bnei David Military Mechina, who claimed in a video published last week that Israeli soldiers have a scriptural right to exterminate the Palestinian people, and that the only thing stopping Israel from carrying out his alleged religious dictum is the fear of "massive retaliation".
A translation of Rabbi Wallas' inflammatory screed reads:
"In conquering the Land [of Israel] according to Nachmanides and Rashi, who say that the wars of today are also mitzvah wars for conquering the Land, I am beholden to nothing. This isn't the law of the persecutor, right? What law are we dealing with? The laws of a mitzvah war, a war of occupying the Land.
"Even if I don't conquer Gaza right now, [conquering it] is part of my ability to settle the Land of Israel, so it is also a part of the mitzvah of conquering the Land. And therefore it follows, there's no other way; like, we'd have to kill them all.
"Because this is the difference between the Law of the Persecutor and mitzvah wars. […] A mitzvah war of conquering the Land, which is not limited to saving the people of Israel from their enemies, according to some of the Rishonim I could, on the face of it and by the essential law, destroy, kill and cause to perish all of them.
"I will not do so, because if I were to do so, and reject international treaties, then the State of Israel shall perish, unless we shall witness a miracle of miracles – and one must not trust in a miracle. And that's the only reason I won't do it."
In Israel, a mechina is a pre-college school that prepares high school graduates for military service with extremist interpretations of the Jewish torah.
Rabbis of the Bnei David Military mechina have a long history of demonising women and gays, but Rabbi Wallas is the first to so overtly urge a genocide against the indigenous occupants of the land: The Palestinian people.
But extremist rabbis are becoming the norm, not the exception.
In 2016, Rabbi Yosef Pinto, who leads Mosdot Shuva Israel, urged the Israeli military to exterminate the "tribes" who live in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, calling for the killing of a Palestinian "every hour", while Givat Oz V'Gaon, a hardliner settler rabbi endorsed a campaign to ethnically cleanse the occupied and besieged Palestinian territories - West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza – of all Arab inhabitants.
Worryingly, these genocidal pleas are not confined to the hyper-religious class, or even a select few Jewish extremists.
They're echoed and endorsed by current members of Israel's parliament - the Knesset - including members of Netanyahu's government.
For instance, Israel's justice minister Ayelet Shaked described the entire Palestinian population as "the enemy", and called for the destruction of Palestinians, including the "elderly and women," while Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman stated there are "no innocent people in Gaza" in response to the recent unarmed protests in the enclave, effectively likening all Palestinians to pests that must be wiped out.
As a result of these extremist Jewish schools, like the mechina Rabbi Wallas leads, more than 40 percent of graduates of the Israeli army's infantry course are described as "religious Zionists," which is no surprise given the stated goal of these schools is to build a "new generation of IDF officers who would replace the secular, left-wing kibbutzniks, whose numbers were already shrinking," observes Anshel Pfeffer for the Israeli publication Haaretz.
In a 2014 op-ed, Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Chris Hedges compared Israel to the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS), asserting, "Its tactics are much like those of the Jewish guerrillas who used violence, terrorism, foreign fighters, clandestine arms shipments and foreign money, along with horrific ethnic cleansing and the massacre of hundreds of Arab civilians, to create Israel."
While one may argue over the accuracy of Hedges' metaphor until the proverbial cows come home, there is no arguing that Israel's leading religious figures are every bit as maniacal and extreme as the fake Islamic imams, mullahs, and sheikhs put forward by IS, al-Qaeda, the Taliban and the likes to give their respective organisations a veneer of Islamic bona fide.
Now imagine for a moment if Palestinians or members of the Palestinian Authority called for the systematic extermination or the expulsion of all Jews from Israel.
It would be the headline on the front page of every newspaper in the western world, but these pro-genocide comments by Israel's religious and political leaders go largely ignored.
Even Hamas removed anti-Semitic language from its original 1987 charter, accepting an Israeli state based on 1967 borders.
But the longer Israel's illegal occupation goes on, the more extreme the discourse at all levels of Israeli society becomes, particularly among the country's religious class, and it has had deadly effects.
According to the United Nations, settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied territories has risen significantly in recent years. Palestinian homes are frequently attacked with Molotov cocktails, while olive farms - the lifeblood of the Palestinian economy - are routinely destroyed.
https://www.alaraby.co.uk/english/co...oming-the-norm
als je zoiets over joden zegt dan ben je een antisemiet maar als joden zoiets zeggen dan is het ok want het staat in de talmoed beschreven..
-
-