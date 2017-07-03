MJA
  1. Vandaag 11:09 #1
    Esmaeel
    MVC Lid
    Reacties
    657
    03-07-2017

    Erdogan: Palestijnen zijn de symbool van alle onderdrukte mensen op de wereld.

    ERDOGAN: PALESTINIANS ARE THE SYMBOL OF ALL OPPRESSED PEOPLE IN THE WORLD
    Erdogan's words insinuated that the oppression of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank is equatable with tyranny.



    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the international community to show more solidarity with the Palestinian cause during a speech in Istanbul on Monday, the Anadolu Agency reported.

    "The indifference of the international community towards the Palestinians, who have had tens of martyrs and thousands of injured people during these [Israeli] attacks, is the sign of a future in which no society and individual will be safe," he said.

    "Palestinians are the symbol of all the oppressed people in the world because of the persecution, massacres and injustices they have been subjected to."

    He also called the international bodies responsible for the well-being of the Palestinian people "hypocrites."

    According to the report, the president asserted "the future of humanity" depends on its stance on Jerusalem and the Palestinian cause.

    Should humanity remain indifferent to the Palestinians' suffering, "a dark future will be awaiting us, one in which all rights, freedoms and moral and conscientious measure are absent or eliminated and in which tyranny prevails."

    https://www.jpost.com/Middle-East/Er...e-world-553702
    The Qur'an, the whole Qur'an, and nothing but the Qur'an.
  3. Vandaag 11:40 #2
    B52
    الله اكبر
    Reacties
    1.829
    30-10-2017

    Weer turkije topics? Die man heeft sifr geloofwaardigheid
    Citaat Geplaatst door Unreachable Dayouth- Bekijk reactie
    Moslims die geen handen willen schudden van de andere sexe puur op basis van religie moeten maar een land opzoeken waar dat wel kan.
