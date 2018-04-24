They're Not Our Brothers! by Shaykh Ṣāleḥ ibn Muhammad al Luhaydān حفظه الله
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjvYJqSUxc
They're Not Our Brothers! by Shaykh Ṣāleḥ ibn Muhammad al Luhaydān حفظه الله
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcjvYJqSUxc
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.
If a person is found seeking deliverance from other than Allah, supplicating to other than Allah and slaughtering for other than Allah; then this is shirk and he is a disbeliever
Question:
“He says: Oh Shaykh, I’ve come this year as a Hajj pilgrim and I've heard during the lessons which I've attended, that the one who falls into major shirk, like making tawaaf (circumambulating) around the graves, slaughtering for them, and making oaths for them; that he is a mushrik. And I've sat with some brothers, who told me:
“He is indeed a Muslim, because the proof has not been established on him.”
So I didn't understand. Therefore I hope...
Answer:
“I do not know… I do not know how the proof has not been established against him! The basis is that if a person is found seeking deliverance from other than Allah, supplicating to other than Allah and slaughtering for other than Allah; then this is shirk.
From whomsoever this is found to be present; then he is a disbeliever, he is not to be prayed over (when he dies) and it is not to be prayed behind him.”
Shaykh 'Abdul-Muhsin bin Hamad al-'Abbaad, may Allah preserve him
Translated by Salafi-Dawah.com.
السؤال:يقول يا شيخ، أنا جئت هذه السنة حاجا و سمعت من خلال الدروس التي كنت أحضرها أن الذي وقع في الشرك الأكبر كالطواف بالقبور و الذبح لهم و النذر لهم أنه مشرك، و جلست مع بعض الإخوة فقالوا لي: إنه مسلم لأنه لم تقم عليه الحجة، فلم أفهم فأرجو
الجواب: ما أدري كيف ما قامت عليه الحجة، الأصل إذا وجد أحد يستغيث بغير الله و يدعو غير الله و يذبح لغير الله فهذا هو الشرك، فمن وجد منه ذلك فإنه يكون كافرا و لا يصلى عليه و لا يصلى وراء
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.
The worship of other than Allah is disbelief, and we say that his action is disbelief and we judge him accordingly!
Question:
“The questioner says: Who says that the one who worships other than Allah, like the one who calls upon and sacrifices for the awliyaa...Is it said that he is excused for his ignorance and that the proof has to be established upon him?”
Answer:
“The matter to me is; his action is disbelief without a doubt. His worshipping other than Allah, his calling upon other than Allah, is disbelief. So we say that this his action is disbelief and he is a disbeliever by that. As for the affair of the hereafter, has the proof been established upon him or did it reach him this it's affair is up to Allah, its knowledge. But in the dunya (this life) we treat him with that he is a Mushrik Kafir (polytheist disbeliever), we judge with the disbelief of his action and his disbelief specifically (bi 'aynihi), but his outcome its affair is up to Allah. We believe that whosoever meets Allah as a Mushrik (polytheist) then the fire it is his abode. Because Allah says:
{Verily, whosoever sets up partners in worship with Allah, then Allah has forbidden paradise for him.} [Surah al-Ma'ida 5:72]
But Allah is most knowledgeable about the situation of his servants on the day of judgement. Yes.”
Shaykh 'Abdul-'Azeez Aal ash-Shaykh, may Allah preserve him
Translated by 'Abdurrahīm Ibn Muhammad Al-Hadhramī.
س:يقول السائل من قال ان من عبد غير الله كمن يدعو ويذبح للأولياء، هل يقال: انه معذور بجهله ولابد من إقامة الحجة عليه؟
الشيخ عبد العزيز آل الشيخ:الامر عندي فعله كفر بلا شك، عبادته لغير الله، دعاءه لغير الله كفر، فنقول هذا فعله كفر وهو كافر بهذا، أما أمر الآخرة هل الحجة قامت عليه أم بلغته هذا أمره إلى الله علمه، لكن في الدنيا نعامله بأنه مشرك كافر، نحكم بكفر فعله وكفره بعينه، لكن مآله إلى الله أمره، نعتقد أن من لقي الله مشركاً فالنار هي مقره، لأن الله يقول: ((إنه من يشرك بالله فقد حرم الله عليه الجنة)) لكن الله أعلم بحال عباده يوم القيامة. نعم
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.
Are the graveworshippers disbelievers even before the establishment of the proof?
Here... when the proof has not been established yet; are the graveworshippers to be declared disbelievers, or not? The answer (to the question) is: Yes! Upon whomsoever (major) Shirk is manifest (apparent), then he is a mushrik. The person upon whom major Shirk is manifest is a Mushrik (polytheist). The establishment of the proof is only a condition for the carrying out of the obligatory (legal) punishment.
The same way that we call the Jews and the Christians disbelievers. They are disbelievers. Even if they have never heard about the Prophet, may peace and blessings be upon him, at all. Similarly the idolworshippers, graveworshippers and the like of that, upon whomsoever (major) Shirk is manifest then he is a mushrik and the rulings of the people of Shirk in this world (dunya) are to be imposed on him.
But if the proof has not yet been established on him, then he does not necessarily have to enter the Fire if he dies. However, his affair is pending until the proof has been established upon him in front of Allah the Majestic and Exalted (in the Hereafter). Thus there is a difference between our condition for establishing the proof and withholding from the ruling with shirk.
He upon whom major Shirk is manifest is a mushrik and the consequences of that in this worldly life (dunya) are to be imposed on him; he is not to be sought forgiveness for, we do not eat from what he has slaughtered (animals), he is not to be slaughtered for (sadaqah) and other rulings than that.
As for judging him with both apparent (external) and hidden (internal) disbelief; then that is postponed up until the proof has been established upon him. And if the proof has not been established upon him yet, then his affair lies with Allah the Majestic and Exalted. This is the research of the words of the people of knowledge regarding this topic, and it is a well known and complex topic, known as the topic of ‘the excuse for ignorance’.
Shaykh Saalih bin 'Abdul-*'Azeez Aal ash*-Shaykh, may Allah preserve him
Translated by Salafi-Dawah.com.
هنا إذا لم تقم الحجة هل يكفر عبدة القبور أم لا؟ الجواب نعم، من قام به الشرك فهو مشرك الشرك الأكبر من قام به فهو مشرك، وإنما إقامة الحجة شرط في وجوب الأداء، كما أن اليهود والنصارى نسميهم كفار، هم كفار ولو لم يسمعوا بالنبي صلى الله عليه وسلم أصلا، كذلك أهل الأوثان والقبور ونحو ذلك من قام به الشرك فهو مشرك، وترتَّب عليه أحكام المشركين في الدنيا، أما إذا كان لم تقم عليه الحجة فهو ليس مقطوعا له بالنار إذا مات، وإنما موقوف أمره حتى تقام عليه الحجة بين يدي الله جل وعلا
فإذن فرق بين شرطنا لإقامة الحجة، وبين الامتناع من الحكم بالشرك، من قام به الشرك الأكبر فهو مشرك ترتب عليه آثار ذلك الدنيوية، أنه لا يستغفر له ولا تؤكل ذبيحته ولا يضحى له ونحو ذلك من الأحكام، وأما الحكم عليه بالكفر الظاهر والباطن فهذا موقوف حتى تقام عليه الحجة، فإن لم تقم عليه الحجة فأمره إلى الله جل وعلا. هذا تحقيق كلام أهل العلم في هذه المسألة. وهي مسألة مشهورة ودقيقة موسومة بمسألة العذر بالجهل. شرح مسائل الجاهلية الشريط الرابع
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.
We have some people who say that he who commits major shirk is considered a Muslim as long as he did that out of ignorance. Is this their speech correct?
Question:
“May Allah be good to you. He says: We have some people who say that he who commits major shirk like the one who calls upon other than Allah or sacrifices and makes oaths for other than Allah then verily he is considered a Muslim as long as he did that out of ignorance. Is this their speech correct?”
Answer:
“No, this is incorrect. Did Allah the Majestic and Most High pardon those who died upon major shirk because they were jahilis (the people living in the time of al jahiliyyah) and it did not happen to them before that a messenger came to them to invite them?! Is it said this one he is excused?! No, there is no excuse for anyone in major shirk. Either he repents, then the repentance, and to Allah belong all the praises and thanks, is accepted. If he commits long and extensive shirk and then repents sincerely Allah will wipe away from him all of his shirk.”
Shaykh Saalih bin Muhammad al-Luhaydaan, may Allah preserve him
Translated by 'Abdurrahīm Ibn Muhammad Al-Hadhramī.
س: أحسن الله إليكم،يقول: يقول بعض الناس عندنا: إن من أشرك شركا أكبر كمن يدعو غير الله أو يذبح وينذر لغير الله فإنه يعتبر مسلما ما دام أنه فعل ذلك عن جهل، فهل كلامهم هذا صحيح؟
الشيخ صالح اللحيدان: لا هذا غير صحيح؛ هل الله جل وعلا عفا عن الذين ماتوا على الشرك الأكبر بأنهم كانوا جاهلين ولم يسبق لهم أن جاء لهم رسول ليدعوهم ؟! هل يقال هذا هو معذور ؟! لا ؛ الشرك الأكبر لا عذر لأحد فيه، إما أن يتوب فالتوبة ولله الحمد مقبولة، لو أشرك شركاً طويلاً عريضاً ثم تاب صادقاً محى الله عنه شركه كله.
[شرح صحيح مسلم ـ]
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.
Individual takfeer can be made in clear matters without returning back to the scholars
Questioner:
“When we see a person who claims he is upon Islam, ridiculing Allah, His Messenger or His Religion, or worships a grave, or prostrates for it or an idol, or declares adultery to be lawful, or denies the salaat (prayer); can we make individual takfeer (bi ‘aynihi) on him, we the small ones, without asking a scholar, or is it a must that a scholar judges him?”
Answer:
“No. Individual takfeer is made on this one. On this one, individual takfeer is made. He is a murtad (an apostate), and Allah’s refuge is sought! Who Ridicules Allah, the Messenger, or denies something which is known by necessity in the Religion; [audio not clear], we ask Allah for well-being, he is made takfeer of as an individual, because it is a clear and apparent matter, known by necessity in the religion.”
Questioner: “So it is not necessary that we ask a scholar about this?”
Shaykh: “Because it is a clear matter, no problem.”
Questioner: “HayakumAllah, oh our Shaykh.”
Shaykh 'Abdul-‘Azeez ar-Raajihi, may Allah preserve him
Translated by Salafi-Dawah.com
السائل : عندما نرى شخصاً مدعياً الإسلام يشتم الله أو رسوله أو دينه أو يعبد قبراً أو سجد له أو لصنم أو يحلل الزنا أو ينكر الصلاة ، هل يمكن أن نكفره على عينه نحن الصغار بغير أن نسأل عالماً أو لا بد أن يحكم عليه عالم؟
الشيخ الراجحي: لا،يكفر بعينه هذا ، هذا يكفر بعينه ، مرتد والعياذ بالله ، من سب الله أو سب الرسول أو أنكر ما هو معلوم من الدين بالضرورة ،(كلام غير واضح) نسال الله العافية هذا يكفر بعينه لأنها أمور ظاهرة واضحة معلوم من الدين بالضرورة.
السائل : يعني لا يحتاج إلى أن نسأل عالماً في ذلك؟
الشيخ الراجحي : لأن هذا أمر واضح لا إشكال فيه.
السائل : حياكم الله يا شيخنا
Vertrouwen is moeilijk te winnen, maar gemakkelijk te verliezen.
Gelieve mijn berichten niet te uppen.