Salam alykoum,
Broeders en zuster werk aan je spirituele kant. Niks beters dan in de nacht Allah aanbidden en vragen om vergeving en steun. Moge Allah ons allemaal de kracht geven om Hem constant te aanbidden, zodat ook wij inwoners worden van Jannah insha Allah.
Surah Az-Zumar, Surah 39, Aya 9,
أَمَّنْ هُوَ قَانِتٌ آنَاءَ اللَّيْلِ سَاجِدًا وَقَائِمًا يَحْذَرُ الْآخِرَةَ وَيَرْجُو رَحْمَةَ رَبِّهِ ۗ قُلْ هَلْ يَسْتَوِي الَّذِينَ يَعْلَمُونَ وَالَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ۗ إِنَّمَا يَتَذَكَّرُ أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ
Is one who is devoutly obedient during periods of the night, prostrating and standing [in prayer], fearing the Hereafter and hoping for the mercy of his Lord, [like one who does not]? Say, "Are those who know equal to those who do not know?" Only they will remember [who are] people of understanding.
https://quran.com/39:9
Nacht gebed - Beter dan alles in deze wereld - TheMercifulServant
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ2tQU_dWrI
