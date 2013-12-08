MJA
    Nacht gebed - Beter dan alles in deze wereld - TheMercifulServant

    Salam alykoum,

    Broeders en zuster werk aan je spirituele kant. Niks beters dan in de nacht Allah aanbidden en vragen om vergeving en steun. Moge Allah ons allemaal de kracht geven om Hem constant te aanbidden, zodat ook wij inwoners worden van Jannah insha Allah.

    ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Surah Az-Zumar, Surah 39, Aya 9,

    أَمَّنْ هُوَ قَانِتٌ آنَاءَ اللَّيْلِ سَاجِدًا وَقَائِمًا يَحْذَرُ الْآخِرَةَ وَيَرْجُو رَحْمَةَ رَبِّهِ ۗ قُلْ هَلْ يَسْتَوِي الَّذِينَ يَعْلَمُونَ وَالَّذِينَ لَا يَعْلَمُونَ ۗ إِنَّمَا يَتَذَكَّرُ أُولُو الْأَلْبَابِ

    Is one who is devoutly obedient during periods of the night, prostrating and standing [in prayer], fearing the Hereafter and hoping for the mercy of his Lord, [like one who does not]? Say, "Are those who know equal to those who do not know?" Only they will remember [who are] people of understanding.

    https://quran.com/39:9

    --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ2tQU_dWrI
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cZ2tQU_dWrI


    ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

    Victory loves preparation
    Surah Fatir, Surah 35, Aya 13,

    يُولِجُ اللَّيْلَ فِي النَّهَارِ وَيُولِجُ النَّهَارَ فِي اللَّيْلِ وَسَخَّرَ الشَّمْسَ وَالْقَمَرَ كُلٌّ يَجْرِي لِأَجَلٍ مُّسَمًّى ۚ ذَٰلِكُمُ اللَّهُ رَبُّكُمْ لَهُ الْمُلْكُ ۚ وَالَّذِينَ تَدْعُونَ مِن دُونِهِ مَا يَمْلِكُونَ مِن قِطْمِيرٍ

    He causes the night to enter the day, and He causes the day to enter the night and has subjected the sun and the moon - each running [its course] for a specified term. That is Allah , your Lord; to Him belongs sovereignty. And those whom you invoke other than Him do not possess [as much as] the membrane of a date seed.

    https://quran.com/35:13
    Victory loves preparation
