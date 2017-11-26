+ Bekijk nieuwe berichten
MVC Lid
Mannen zijn niet te begrijpen
Wat is jullie probleem precies
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
MVC Lid
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
Tetouani-Barça
MVC Lid
Nee.
Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
Boyfriend problems
Goed boek
Geplaatst door Captain-Majid
Da vinci code
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
Tetouani-Barça
Reacties
2.049
15-08-2012
Ik kan je vraag beantwoorden btw
MVC Lid
Vertel aub
Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
Ik kan je vraag beantwoorden btw
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
Tetouani-Barça
Reacties
2.049
15-08-2012
ligt eraan wat je bedoelt, wat voor context?
Geplaatst door Poison.
Vertel aub
MVC Lid
Spoor je wel om op dit tijdstip te gaan zeiken over mannen
MVC Lid
Waarom is het voor je belangrijk om mannen te begrijpen?
De enige die je dient te begrijpen is degene met wie je trouwt.
MVC Lid
Gewoon precies zoals ik het zeg. Wat is jullie probleem precies?
Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
ligt eraan wat je bedoelt, wat voor context?
Is er een specifiek tijdstip waarop ik wel mag zeiken? Wat probeer je precies te zeggen?
Geplaatst door l0velyMe
Spoor je wel om op dit tijdstip te gaan zeiken over mannen
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
MVC Lid
Dat je nu hoort te ontstressen en maar eens richting bed te gaan. Astu
Tetouani-Barça
MVC Lid
Nee.
Geplaatst door l0velyMe
Dat je nu hoort te ontstressen en maar eens richting bed te gaan. Astu
Zijn jullie ook.
Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
Te vage vraag
You are the cause of my euphoria
When I'm with you I'm in utopia
