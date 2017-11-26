MJA
  Vandaag 00:51 #1
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Mannen zijn niet te begrijpen

    Wat is jullie probleem precies

  Vandaag 01:04 #2
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Wat willen jullie

  Vandaag 01:07 #3
    Rwina_Koning
    15-08-2012

    Boyfriend problems
  Vandaag 01:10 #4
    Captain-Majid
    17-05-2016

    Da vinci code
  Vandaag 01:11 #5
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
    Boyfriend problems
    Nee.

    Citaat Geplaatst door Captain-Majid
    Da vinci code
    Goed boek

  Vandaag 01:13 #6
    Rwina_Koning
    15-08-2012

    Ik kan je vraag beantwoorden btw
  Vandaag 01:17 #7
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
    Ik kan je vraag beantwoorden btw
    Vertel aub

  Vandaag 01:18 #8
    Rwina_Koning
    15-08-2012

    Citaat Geplaatst door Poison.
    Vertel aub
    ligt eraan wat je bedoelt, wat voor context?
  Vandaag 01:19 #9
    l0velyMe
    25-11-2009

    Spoor je wel om op dit tijdstip te gaan zeiken over mannen
  Vandaag 01:21 #10
    verdad
    31-10-2013

    Waarom is het voor je belangrijk om mannen te begrijpen?

    De enige die je dient te begrijpen is degene met wie je trouwt.
  Vandaag 01:22 #11
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
    ligt eraan wat je bedoelt, wat voor context?
    Gewoon precies zoals ik het zeg. Wat is jullie probleem precies?

    Citaat Geplaatst door l0velyMe
    Spoor je wel om op dit tijdstip te gaan zeiken over mannen
    Is er een specifiek tijdstip waarop ik wel mag zeiken? Wat probeer je precies te zeggen?

  Vandaag 01:23 #12
    l0velyMe
    25-11-2009

    Dat je nu hoort te ontstressen en maar eens richting bed te gaan. Astu
  Vandaag 01:37 #13
    Rwina_Koning
    15-08-2012

    Te vage vraag
  Vandaag 01:40 #14
    Poison.
    26-11-2017

    Citaat Geplaatst door l0velyMe
    Dat je nu hoort te ontstressen en maar eens richting bed te gaan. Astu
    Nee.

    Citaat Geplaatst door Rwina_Koning
    Te vage vraag
    Zijn jullie ook.

