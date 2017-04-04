-
Shia milities loyaal aan Assad gedood in Afrin door Turkse bombardement.
At least 17 dead as Turkish jets attack pro-government forces in Afrin
Turkish warplanes attacked pro-Syrian government forces overnight, killing at least 17 people in a village in the north of the Afrin region in northwestern Syria, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.
The dead included three members of the Syrian Kurdish YPG force, while the rest were drawn from militias that support President Bashar al-Assad and entered Afrin last week to help repel a Turkish offensive, the Observatory said.
